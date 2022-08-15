Kilkenny man arrested over theft of safe and cash in decade-old salon burglary case
A Kilkenny man has been remanded in custody after he was stopped at Dublin Port and arrested over the theft of a safe and cash and during a hair salon burglary more than a decade ago.
Anthony Corry (36), from Butts Green, Kilkenny, appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court.
He is charged with theft of a safe and €1,765 during a salon burglary at Patrick Street, Kilkenny, on March 14, 2010.
At the time of his arrest, gardai had a warrant issued earlier for not turning up to face court, and they showed it to the accused.
He has not yet indicated how he will plead to the charge.
Garda Ray Barry told Judge Power he arrested the accused at the port on Friday night. Mr Corry was cautioned and made no reply.
There was no objection to bail; however, Judge Power noted that the warrant went back 12 years and that the accused had been living in Manchester in England since then.
The judge heard that when gardai met the accused at the port, it was not by arrangement.
He said the court needed “some convincing” to grant bail, as he granted legal aid and assigned solicitor Paul Byrne to represent the accused.
Following a recess, Mr Byrne was instructed his client was not making a bail application, and he consented to be remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.
He asked gardai to provide disclosure of the prosecution evidence in advance of the next hearing.
Judge Power agreed to make that an order and acceded to a defence request to direct medical attention for the accused in custody.
