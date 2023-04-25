Kildare hair salon run by GoggleBox stars targeted in late night attack

CCTV footage released to SundayWorld.com shows the attacker stopping outside the well-known salon and smashing both the windows with a rocks

House of LA hair salon in the heart of Athy town in Co Kildare has been targeted in a late-night attack over the weekend.

CCTV footage released to SundayWorld.com shows the attacker running down the main street in Athy before stopping outside the well-known salon and smashing both the windows with a rock.

House of LA, run by popular hairdresser Laura and her husband Des Grufferty, who are also the stars of Virgin Media’s GoggleBox Ireland said they are “devastated by the senseless act of vandalism” to their premises and they are releasing the footage in the hopes that someone recognises the vandal.

Des told SW.com: “I am appealing for anyone who thinks they may know the identity of the person in the footage to please come forward. I appreciate you cannot see their face, but someone might recognise them.

"Everyone in the salon works really hard to keep this business going, so it’s upsetting to see this vandal caught on camera targeting our business. We will likely be forced to replace the windows out of pocket rather than getting insurance involved and impacting their premiums.”

Laura added: “It’s just such a shame, I went from the highs of winning Colourist of the Year at the HiStyle.ie and Tia Maria hair and beauty awards just last week, to the lows of someone doing this at the weekend — it’s disgusting that someone would do this to a local business. But we'll just keep going, because if anyone knows me, they’ll know it won’t phase me, because I’ll keep building the business up with my team at House of LA.”