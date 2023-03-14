Kildare gardaí find 40 stolen bottles of cough syrup and 32 bottles of Calpol in car
The stolen goods had an estimated retail value of €880.
Gardaí in Co Kildare discovered a haul of stolen medication worth almost €900 inside a car this week.
The Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Kill when they noticed a car making an illegal turn.
After flagging the car down, officers conducted a search of the vehicle, where they found 40 bottles of Benylin cough syrup, 32 bottles of Calpol, and 39 containers of Caldesene medicated powder.
The stolen goods had an estimated retail value of €880.
Additionally, one of the passengers travelling in the car had four outstanding bench warrants and two committal warrants against them.
They were subsequently arrested.
Read more
Sharing a photo of the seized goods online, a garda spokesperson said: “Naas RPU were on patrol in Kill when they saw this car making an illegal turn.
“The car was stopped and stolen goods to the value of €880 were found.
“Furthermore, one of the passengers was the subject of four bench warrants and two Committal Warrants, and was arrested.”
There is no further information available on this incident, another spokesperson told sundayworld.com.
Today's Headlines
COUGH IT UP | Kildare gardaí find 40 stolen bottles of cough syrup and 32 bottles of Calpol in car
Impromptu trad gig breaks out on Aer Lingus flight to New York
MAJOR HAUL | Woman (50s) arrested after €130k of drugs and €37k in cash seized in Dublin raid
no conviction | Arts worker who ‘naively’ bought stolen bicycle on Facebook has case struck out
SAW DOCTOR | Laois doctor (74) jailed for terrorising her neighbours with a chainsaw
Violent incident | Man hit in the head with hammer during attack in Wexford town
Pubspy - Naas, Co Kildare | Hayden’s bar is such a Naas place but Commando ‘outraged’ at €5.70 for a pint
May-Joe | US president Joe Biden to jet into Belfast before spending up to three days in Mayo
FAMILY LOSSES | Dublin mum (54) caught with crack cocaine in waistband jailed for six months
BACK TRACK | Covid Tracker phone app likely to be decommissioned ‘by summer’