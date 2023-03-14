Kildare gardaí find 40 stolen bottles of cough syrup and 32 bottles of Calpol in car

The stolen goods had an estimated retail value of €880.

Gardaí discovered a haul of Calpol, Benylin, and Caldesene after they pulled the car over

Gardaí in Co Kildare discovered a haul of stolen medication worth almost €900 inside a car this week.

The Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Kill when they noticed a car making an illegal turn.

After flagging the car down, officers conducted a search of the vehicle, where they found 40 bottles of Benylin cough syrup, 32 bottles of Calpol, and 39 containers of Caldesene medicated powder.

The stolen goods had an estimated retail value of €880.

Additionally, one of the passengers travelling in the car had four outstanding bench warrants and two committal warrants against them.

They were subsequently arrested.

Sharing a photo of the seized goods online, a garda spokesperson said: “Naas RPU were on patrol in Kill when they saw this car making an illegal turn.

“The car was stopped and stolen goods to the value of €880 were found.

“Furthermore, one of the passengers was the subject of four bench warrants and two Committal Warrants, and was arrested.”

There is no further information available on this incident, another spokesperson told sundayworld.com.