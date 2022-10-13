Kerry funeral stabbing victim Tommy Dooley laid to rest amid major garda operation

She said that “like our lord sacrificed himself for the world you sacrificed yourself for mommy and the children so you are our perfect angel.”

The funeral of Tommy Dooley, the father of seven stabbed to death during a burial in Tralee last week, took place today amid a major policing operation.

He was laid to rest in his wife Siobhan’s hometown of Tullamore where a large crowd of family and friends gathered to pay their last respects.

A significant garda presence was on hand to ensure the ceremony and burial went off peacefully with sniffer dogs used to carry out searches ahead of the event.

Officers from the Armed Support Unit were also visible along with members of the mounted unit on horseback.

Inside the Church of the Assumption wreaths with photos of Tommy Dooley with family members and another spelling out ‘husband’ adorned the altar.

Pall bearers carried his coffin, draped with a Kerry flag through the church gates and after Mass was brought to his final resting place at Clonminch Cemetery.

Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan was also treated at University Hospital Kerry for slash-type injuries she suffered during the fatal attack on her husband, but was discharged the following day.

One of his daughters earlier posted a moving tribute to her father on social media in the hours before the funeral.

She said that “like our lord sacrificed himself for the world you sacrificed yourself for mommy and the children so you are our perfect angel.”

“You always said if I could take my heart out and give it to you just to show you how much I love you, but daddy you never had to do that because you made it very clear to us all that you meant what you said.”

“One thing you didn't do was teach us how to live without you and I don’t know how we're going to do it.”

She also mentioned the close relationship the 43-year-old had with his two grandchildren.

“Daddy you only got to see two grand-children but you was so proud of them, you could see your face light up when they were with you Daddy and they genuinely were obsessed by you.”

“They would be in your arms and when one the children wanted to hold them you wouldn't leave them out of your hands, the joy they brought to you for that small time.”

Tom Dooley and his wife Siobhán

“They only have pictures and videos of you now but even out of them few pictures and videos it will show them how much you loved them and don't worry we will be telling them about you every day, so they don't forget.”

“I promise you Daddy we won't shut up talking and tell stories about all the things you used to do or say.”

“I'll see you later daddy when it's our time and I know you'll be there with your hands out for a hug and a tear falling down your face, ‘till that day Daddy, I love you with every inch of my heart.”

Two men have been charged before Kenmare District Court in relation to Mr Dooley' death.

A third man was questioned by gardaí after he was arrested on Monday and later released with file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A fourth man was arrested on Thursday and remains in custody.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident at Rathass on 5 October to contact them amid concerns a number of people have not yet come forward.

Between 80 and 100 people are believed to have been at the cemetery at the time of the fatal incident at lunchtime last Wednesday week.