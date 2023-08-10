Kerry family’s anger as Robert Elston’s killer to be freed ‘after just five years’

Blake Sweeney was found guilty of the manslaughter of Robert Elston (33) on May 23, 2018

Blake Sweeney in court in 2018. He is due for release soon after serving over five years and three months for the manslaughter of Robert Elston from Lisselton in Cahersiveen in May 2018.

The family of the late Robert Elston, who was killed in a knife attack in Cahersiveen five years ago, have spoken about their anger and hurt that the man who committed the crime is to be released ‘imminently’

In July 2019, Blake Sweeney of Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, Kerry, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Robert Elston (33) of Lisselton at Fertha Drive on May 23, 2018.

Mr Sweeney was sentenced to eight years and six months imprisonment in October 2019 with the last 18 months suspended and the sentence backdated to May 23, 2018 when he originally went into custody following the incident in Cahersiveen.

It has now emerged that Mr Sweeney is to be released ‘imminently’ having served five years. As is normal for most prisoners, Mr Sweeney is eligible for remission of a quarter of his sentence, bringing his release to this year.

"Every day is a struggle for us and now knowing that he will be back on the streets after five years, people who steal cars get longer and we lost my brother,” Dave Elston told The Kerryman this week.

Mr Elston said he only heard that the man who killed his brother is to be released through unofficial channels and he is angry that gardaí did not inform him personally.

"There has been no support for us as a family and we were never informed,” he said.

"I am absolutely gutted, I couldn’t believe that he is out that soon.”

Dave said he had to contact his brother’s ex-partner and Robert’s son to inform them of the news and he said that it was awful to see his nephew so upset that the man who killed his father will be out of jail

"It is a horrible situation to be in .. I had to prepare my nephew,” he said, adding: "Robert’s ex-partner had no idea either”.

He said that the family have suffered enormously since the loss of Robert, especially their mother who died just over a year-and-a-half after he was killed.

Robert, Dave and the rest of the family had already suffered a significant loss as their father was also killed years prior to Robert’s death.

Mr Elston said he would like to see longer sentences for manslaughter and murder.

"After five years and three months he can walk around the streets and he killed someone,” he said.

During the trial the court heard that Mr Sweeney took a large knife from his mother's kitchen, went to a neighbour's house and stabbed Mr Elston shortly after the victim had visited his home with an axe having set fire to car in the Sweeney’s driveway earlier that day.

Solicitor for Mr Sweeney, Padraig O’Connell, said Mr Sweeney is due for release ‘imminently’ having served his time. “He is due for release imminently. He has served his sentence subject to his rights to remission.”