Kerry Babies: Retired garda accepts Joanne Hayes was not mum of ‘Baby John’

... but he won’t express sympathy for the woman who gardaí dragged into probe

Gerry O’Carroll about to give evidence during the Kerry Babies court case in 1985

A retired detective who was part of the 1984 probe into the ‘Kerry Babies’ murder has said he now accepts, in light of DNA evidence, that Joanne Hayes was not the mum of Baby John.

Gerry O’Carroll, who was one of two detectives to personally interrogate Ms Hayes and who pushed the discredited theory she was the mother of both babies, said: “The DNA, I have to accept, is finite proof.”

However, when asked if he was sorry Ms Hayes – who was wrongly charged with murder following the original probe – had been dragged into it, Mr O’Carroll said he reserved his sympathies for the deceased infants.

“I have only sympathy for two creatures on this,” he said, “the babies – and that’s my final word on that”.

Joanne Hayes was wrongly accused — © RollingNews.ie

Joanne Hayes and her family previously received apologies from both An Garda Síochána and the state over their treatment during the investigation, their unfounded prosecution, and the subsequent ‘character assassination’ that took place during the Kerry Babies tribunal.

Mr O’ Carroll spoke to us yesterday, more than a week after a couple, identified by DNA as the parents of Baby John, were arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The retired detective has always denied any allegations of garda wrongdoing during the original probe.

Gerry O’Carroll about to give evidence during the Kerry Babies court case in 1985

‘Baby John’ was found dead on White Strand, outside Cahersiveen on April 14, 1984.

The five-day-old had been stabbed 28 times and his neck was broken.

Asked if the name of the woman, now identified as the mother of Baby John, had come up during the original investigation, Mr O’Carroll said: “No, never.

“I have to tell you, I was only two days on that investigation and I was only involved in talking to the family.

“But no, that name was never mentioned. Never.”

Mr O’Carroll said he is now aware that the recently identified mother had a father who was a garda who was deceased at the time of the infant’s birth.

The grave of ‘Baby John’

Asked if he believes this may have contributed to information surrounding the birth of the child being kept from the original investigation team, he said: “I was aware that an investigation had been ongoing for a week or two prior to my involvement.

“I wasn’t involved in that or any of the house-to-house searches, but I can see where that’s coming from. It might lend itself to that supposition. It would seem an enormous fluke that something like that didn’t come to light.

“I’m sure that the present Cold Case people – it’s 40 years for me, but just putting on my detective hat – I have no doubt but that is a line of inquiry that will be probed.

“Evidence has come to light now, so of course it will have to be investigated.”

In 2014, Mr O’Carroll wrote that he “vehemently disagreed with a central finding of the (Kerry Babies) tribunal: that Joanne Hayes did not give birth to twins.”

He wrote: “I am convinced that Ms Hayes did give birth to twins and was the mother of both the Tralee and the Cahersiveen babies.

“The only way to get to the truth of the Kerry Babies mystery is to exhume both infants and subject tissue samples to DNA analysis. This would prove, I believe, that Ms Hayes was the mother of both babies.”

Asked if in light of the DNA evidence, he now accepts this was not the case, Mr O’Carroll said: “I’ve always said – yes, if there was definitive evidence.

“I was never happy with the blood grouping – but DNA, I have to accept, that is finite proof.

White Strand Beach in Cahersiveen, where Baby John’s body was discovered

“If they have taken the DNA from Baby John, and it is tied in and definitive, and they have obviously used outside agencies for objectivity and reliability, well then, that’s the end of it.”

Separately, yesterday, the solicitor of the couple who were arrested on suspicion of Baby John’s murder confirmed his clients had yet to return to their home or their jobs in the wake of their release from custody.

Padraig O’Connell also said – following reports the DNA samples taken from his clients during their detention had confirmed their parentage of Baby John – this was not put by gardaí to either him or his clients.

“The DNA was given voluntarily by my clients,” he said. “It was sent off and neither my clients nor myself have been advised of the results of the DNA.

“I certainly haven’t been informed of the DNA results nor my clients and that 100 per cent. I have heard nothing since my clients were released.”

Mr O’Connell also said he was calling on the DPP, once gardaí furnish her with the file on the case, to expedite her decision on whether there will be a charge or not.

“There isn’t a scintilla of evidence against my clients,” he said.

“They are totally traumatised. They have not returned to their home or their work. Their lives are in turmoil and we need salutary progress without further delay.”