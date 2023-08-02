Juvenile female arrested after €360k of cannabis seized from car on The Curragh

The operation was carried out as part of Operation Tara – the Force’s national anti-drugs strategy.

A teenage girl has been arrested after gardai seized cannabis worth €360,000 from a car in The Curragh, Co Kildare yesterday.

Gardai said the drugs were discovered after a car failed to stop when directed to by officers at around 3pm yesterday.

After leaving the scene, the vehicle was subsequently discovered abandoned in the Curragh plains.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately 18kgs of cannabis with an estimated value of €360,000.

A woman, aged in her late teens, was later arrested in relation to this investigation and is currently being quizzed by gardai.

A garda spokesman said the operation was carried out as part of Operation Tara – the Force’s national anti-drugs strategy.

“Follow up searches were conducted by Kildare South Drug Unit with assistance from members attached to Newbridge, Kildare and Athy Detective Units, Kildare Regular Units, Armed Support Unit Newbridge and the Air Support Unit.”

“A woman, aged in her late teens, has been arrested in relation to this investigation and is currently detained at a Garda Station in Kildare under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

