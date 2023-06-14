Juvenile arrested for murder as gardai release picture of West Dublin stabbing victim

‘What we need to remember is that this poor man was just living his life’

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in Ongar, West Dublin, last night.

Gardai said that officers in Blanchardstown arrested the juvenile earlier this morning.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in West Dublin.

Meanwhile, a vigil is to be held for the man who died, Aaron Keating, who was well-known in the community, according to one local councillor.

Gardai are continuing their investigations into the incident in which the victim died following a verbal altercation with a group of other men on the main street at 7pm.

Mr Keating, who was aged in his 40s, collapsed to the ground as locals rushed to assist him.

Emergency services rushed him from the scene to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased man.

One local councillor, Angela Donnelly, said that while she didn’t know Mr Keating personally, she said he was a well-known figure in the area.

“Many people would have spoken to him and spent a bit of time with him from day to day,” Cllr Donnelly said. “He was fairly quiet and kept himself to himself. He wasn’t someone to be getting involved in altercations.

“It happened in Ongar village, near the entrance to a Dunnes Stores car park and there would have been a lot of people around. And yesterday evening as it was nice and sunny it was very busy.

“So for this to happen out in broad daylight with so many people around, it’s been a huge shock.

“Obviously most areas have their issues, there are very few around the country that don’t,” Cllr Donnelly added. “But this is very quiet area with people just going about their business.

“It’s an awful pity for the community too.”

According to some reports, Mr Keating was a vulnerable person who had engaged with homeless services.

“What we need to remember is that this poor man was just living his life,” Cllr Donnelly said. “It may not have been the life that other people may have chosen, and perhaps he may not have chosen it himself, but he was living his life his way, and minding his own business.

“He was alive yesterday and today he is dead.”

Cllr Donnelly said she was aware that a vigil was being organised by locals for Mr Keating in the village later tonight.

Fine Gael councillor Kieran Dennison said the death of Mr Keating in such a public way had “traumatised” the community.

"It happened in front of people, families, who saw the altercation happen and then the aftermath,” Cllr Dennison said.

"And, of course, it’s traumatic for his family too.”

A post-mortem is set to be carried out by the State Pathologist later this afternoon.

A post-mortem is set to be carried out by the State Pathologist later this afternoon.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any persons with information in relation to this incident to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the vicinity of Main Street, Ongar this evening Tuesday 13th June, 2023 between 6.30pm and 7pm to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.