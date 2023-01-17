Juvenile arrested after teen suffers multiple stab wounds in Cork house
Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault that occurred around 11.30pm
A male juvenile has been arrested after a teen was stabbed at a house in Carrigaline, Co Cork last night.
Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault that occurred around 11.30pm in the suburb outside the city.
The teenager received multiple apparent stab wounds and is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital.
The male juvenile is currently detained at Togher Garda Station.
A garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred at a residence in Carrigaline, Co Cork on Monday, 16th January 2023. The incident occurred shortly before 11.30pm.
“A man in his late teens received a number of apparent stab wounds during the incident.
“He was later taken to Cork University Hospital where he is receiving treatment.
“A male juvenile was arrested by gardaí at the scene and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”
