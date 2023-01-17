Juvenile arrested after teen suffers multiple stab wounds in Cork house

Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault that occurred around 11.30pm

A male juvenile has been arrested after a teen was stabbed at a house in Carrigaline, Co Cork last night.

The teenager received multiple apparent stab wounds and is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital.

"Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred at a residence in Carrigaline, Co Cork on Monday, 16th January 2023. The incident occurred shortly before 11.30pm.

“A male juvenile was arrested by gardaí at the scene and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”