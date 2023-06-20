Journalist Donal MacIntyre poses nine questions for the PSNI on Noah Donohoe case

“Why didn’t the PSNI share this with the family?”

Investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre has posed a series of questions online regarding the investigation into the disappearance of teenager, Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

This week, the Sunday World revealed how Noah Donohoe snuck out of his Belfast home at 3.30am on the day he would disappear and returned almost 35 minutes later after an unexplained and secret trip.

Secret footage, captured just 14 hours before his disappearance, was only revealed to lawyers working for mum Fiona Donohoe more than two years after her son’s tragic disappearance.

Now crime reporter and documentary maker, Donal MacIntyre, wants to know why footage of the youngster leaving his home in the middle of the night was not shared with the boy’s family.

“Why didn’t the PSNI share this with the family? When did they share this with the Coroner? Did both parties keep the family in the dark? Why were expert witnesses not given this key information?” Donal asked on Twitter.

Mr MacIntyre posted further questions which he wants answered, specifically relating to the young boy’s state of mind.

“When did the Coroner know about the CCTV? At the outset he said he knew everything – that being the case why did he instruct Oxford prof. to review Noah’s mental health without informing Prof of Noah’s secret trip? Clearly critical to any Psyc evaluation!” Donal wrote.

Noah snuck out of his Belfast home at 3.30am on the day he would disappear and returned almost 35 minutes later.

The teenager left his home at Fitzroy Avenue in South Belfast in pouring rain and wearing a T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops and carrying headphones.

When he returned at 4.05am, just as dawn was breaking, he was captured on CCTV soaking wet and without the headphones and the Marks and Spencer flip-flops.

The law firm who represent the family only received the footage detailing Noah’s late-night journey last October. His mother Fiona insists she had no idea he had left their home and can throw no light on where he may have gone.

“I had no idea. I haven’t seen the footage; it is simply too distressing, but my legal team has, and it is shocking and truly concerning. We still have no idea where he was going, if he was meeting anyone or what was the purpose of the trip,” Fiona said.

Mum Fiona has previously raised concerns that Noah may have been coerced into some kind of ‘county lines’ illicit activity and that this may have played a part in his unusual journey the next day to a part of North Belfast he was not familiar with.

MacIntyre has been investigating the case for months and put together an independent team of experts to unravel the mystery. The group has been conducting a full review of the case with the support of the family for over two years, and a new TV documentary will be broadcast later this year.

The journalist revealed that the CCTV of Noah leaving the small block of flats where he lived, leads him to believe PSNI have only disclosed a fraction of the imagery they have of Noah’s early morning trip.

“The PSNI have not given any coherent explanation as to why this material was denied the family, and apparently the coroner, for more than two years,” said MacIntyre.

“Noah is then seen returning to the flat at 4.05am soaking wet and this time without his headphones and Marks and Spencer flip-flops.

“The PSNI has given no indication to the family what other enquiries it has made about this mysterious journey,” the investigative journalist added.

Coroner, Joe McCrisken, said at the start of the inquest process into the death that there was no evidence of third-party involvement in the events.

“I consider that, based upon all of the evidence before me at this stage, and the evidence includes extensive CCTV footage and witness statements, that Noah acted alone when he travelled to Northwood Road and entered the drain system”, he said at the Belfast Coroner’s Court.

