Jonathan Dowdall’s father freed from prison just months after Regency conviction

FILE PHOTO Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in 2016

Jonathan Dowdall, 44, and from the Navan Road in Dublin is charged with murdering 33-year-old David Byrne at the hotel on 5 February 2016.

Patrick Dowdall being released on bail from Wheatfield Prison in April 2022

Patrick Dowdall has been freed from custody and taken from Limerick Prison by gardaí after finishing his sentence for his role in the 2016 murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

His son, discredited state witness Jonathan Dowdall, still remains in the prison, where he is serving four years for the same offence, according to Sunday World sources.

It emerged last week both men had been accepted into the Witness Security Programme after Jonathan gave evidence in the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who was acquitted of the killing.

There had been speculation both men would leave prison together when Dowdall senior’s sentence came to end.

Patrick Dowdall got two years last October at the Special Criminal Court but time already served was taken into account and the sentence back-dated.

It means Patrick has now completed his term and cannot be legally detained any longer by the Irish Prison Service.

Dowdall Jr, who got a stiffer sentence, was not given any credit for time served and has currently lodged an appeal against the severity of the ruling.

His appeal is listed for hearing at the Court of Appeal on June 20 this year.

They both had pleaded guilty to the charge of facilitating a criminal organisation by booking a room in the hotel used by one of the gang which carried out the shooting.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald with former councillor Jonathan Dowdall

Last week, The Monk was acquitted of David Byrne’s murder in which the Prosecution case relied heavily on Jonathan Dowdall’s testimony.

The killing at the Regency Hotel set off a spate of revenge attacks by the Kinahan Cartel, including the murder of Gerry Hutch’s brother Neddie and his nephew Gareth.

Both Dowdalls had been held in an isolation unit in Limerick Prison and only mixed with each other when allowed out of their cells.

Patrick Dowdall’s release means that Jonathan will now be completely isolated from any other inmate in the prison.

During The Monk’s trial, Dowdall Jr was taken to court under heavy armed escort while his father was not called by the Prosecution to testify.

He told the court The Monk had confessed to him to carrying out The Regency Hotel shooting during a meeting in a Dublin park.

Dowdall Jr, a married father-of-four and a former Sinn Féin councillor, is likely not to have seen his family since being incarcerated to keep them safe.

In such cases, prisoners are allowed video calls to maintain contact with family members while serving their time.

Patrick Dowdall will now join a small group of people in the Witness Security Programme which is shrouded in secrecy.

There are probably just a few dozen people on the programme, which would also include the likes of Charles Bowden and Russell Warren who gave evidence against John Gilligan.

There are other people on the programme who co-operate with gardaí but were not called on to give evidence for instance in cases where a defendant pleaded guilty.

The programme is run by the Gardaí ,who would have agreements with forces in other jurisdictions and is likely to see foreign protected witnesses setting up a new life in Ireland.

David Byrne

Ms Justice Tara Burns delivered the judges’ verdict on Dowdall’s account of The Monk’s alleged involvement in David Byrne’s murder.

She said the court had to take his truthfulness about Gerard Hutch with “scepticism and extreme care”.

The judge said Dowdall had acted out of “his own self- interest” and that it could not have been said he had found God or decided to the right thing.

While originally facing a murder charge Dowdall Jr had something to gain by becoming a state witness and the court took the view if somebody in this precarious position could make a life for themselves it’s him.