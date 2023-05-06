John Gilligan’s son Darren maintains innocence when confronted over Spanish drug charges

The Sunday World approached Darren Gilligan in Blanchardstown, Dublin on Thursday

Darren Gilligan refused to elaborate on the charges facing him as he spoke to our reporter Patrick O’Connell this week

John Gilligan is arrested and handcuffed in Torrevieja, Spain in 2020 — © SOLARPIX.COM

Darren Gilligan in Blanchardstown, Dublin this week, and below: John Gilligan

Mobster John Gilligan’s son Darren has maintained his innocence on the drug charges awaiting him in Spain — but he refused to speak about his defence when confronted by the Sunday World this week.

We approached Darren Gilligan in Blanchardstown, Dublin on Thursday – two days after he was granted bail by the High Court ahead of a pending extradition request from Spain on drug trafficking matters.

When asked if he would be willing to speak about the charges, the 47-year-old countered: “What do you think?”

John Gilligan is arrested and handcuffed in Torrevieja, Spain in 2020 — © SOLARPIX.COM

Asked about his claim he had been ‘in the wrong place, at the wrong time’, Gilligan jnr replied: “I’ve got nothing to say to you,” before getting into his car and driving away.

Darren had been working as an Amazon delivery driver until his arrest in Dublin on April 12 on foot of a Schengen Information System (SIS II) Alert issued by Spanish authorities for offences related to drug trafficking and organised crime.

He appeared in court later that day at which time he was remanded in custody until his appearance on Tuesday last when he was granted bail.

The Spanish charges against Darren stem from his arrest in Spain alongside his father, notorious mobster John Gilligan, at the latter’s former home in Torrevieja in October 2020.

Spanish police raided the villa following a lengthy probe into an alleged plot by Gilligan to smuggle drug deliveries from Spain to Ireland inside consignments of toys and flip-flops.

Darren Gilligan refused to elaborate on the charges facing him as he spoke to our reporter Patrick O’Connell this week

In the wake of their arrests, alongside seven other people, John Gilligan was charged on four counts, including unlawful possession of a Colt Defender handgun, a charge on which Spanish prosecutors are seeking an 18-month sentence.

Of the gun, the prosecutors said in their indictment: “The pistol, with its case and ammunition, was buried in the garden and at John Gilligan’s disposal.

“It has been catalogued as a short firearm equipped for use.”

Adding the chief suspect had no licence for the firearm, they said: “The cartridges were in good condition, hadn’t been modified and were apt for use with the pistol that was seized.”

Spanish cops found a handgun buried at the property of John Gilligan — © SOLARPIX.COM

Prosecutors also said in a pre-trial indictment they want John Gilligan jailed for another two years if convicted of smuggling cannabis into Ireland, four years for illegally exporting powerful sleeping pills and 10 months for membership of a criminal gang.

The pre-trial indictment accused John Gilligan of masterminding a plot to smuggle drug deliveries from Spain to Ireland.

Prosecutors say the drugs included cannabis and thousands of prescription-only sleeping pills dubbed ‘zimmos’, which heroin addicts use to help them sleep and numb pain.

The number of powerful sleeping pills seized totalled more than 27,000.

Police sources said at the time of the October 2020 arrests that the raid on Gilligan’s villa took place as he was preparing a delivery to Ireland of marijuana and zimmos.

His conviction on all four charges could result in a prison sentence of eight years and four months.

Darren Gilligan – who faces charges of far less significance relative to his father – failed to appear when the case was called in Spain last October.

However, the court was told he would undertake to be present when the case was called again at a court in the Costa Blanca resort of Torrevieja on Monday, April 17 for what was intended to be the start of a three-day trial spread over a week.

Instead, Darren was arrested in Dublin on April 12 after Spanish authorities issued the alert on the Schengen system.

Spanish cops found a handgun buried at the property of John Gilligan — © SOLARPIX.COM

The High Court previously heard that Detective Sergeant Adrian Murray arrested Mr Gilligan in west Dublin on April 12 and when asked if he knew what the allegations were about, the 47-year-old replied “yes” and that it came “from being in the wrong place at the wrong time over nothing I done”.

Barrister Mark Lynam BL, acting for Darren, told the court that prior to his arrest his client had purchased tickets to fly to Spain in the coming days, where he was due to appear before a Spanish court on another matter.

Counsel for the defendant said his client was willing to consent to his surrender to the Spanish authorities but could not do so until the European Arrest Warrant had been provided to the Irish authorities.

At Tuesday’s bail hearing, Det Sgt Murray told Mr Simon Matthews BL, for the State, that he had seen Mr Gilligan’s affidavit and that his objections to bail included that the defendant was sought in Spain for drug trafficking matters in the region of €3,500, which dated back to 2020.

The witness told Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo that Mr Gilligan had taken four previous bench warrants in this jurisdiction for a section 3 assault, no insurance and two misuse of drugs charges.

Mr Lynam said although his client had failed to appear in court last October, he was given an assurance that he would “turn up” in April.

“He booked a flight to attend court in Spain in April but was arrested before,” said Mr Lynam.

The lawyer said his client had €500 available from his family and that Mr Gilligan maintained that he had been advised by his Spanish solicitor that he was not facing jail.

Mr Justice Naidoo said he would fix bail in the sum of €500 and that Mr Gilligan was to reside in the address provided to gardai.

The other terms of the defendant’s bail include that Mr Gilligan sign on daily at a Dublin garda station; be of good behaviour; hand up any travel documents he has; not to leave the jurisdiction and provide a mobile phone number to gardai which is to be charged and on his person at all times.

Mr Lynam said the defendant’s daughter had his passport and the judge directed that the passport be handed over to gardai before Darren took up bail.

Mr Justice Naidoo remanded Mr Gilligan in custody with consent to bail on condition he attend court for his extradition hearing on June 21, in respect of the extradition request issued by the Spanish authorities.