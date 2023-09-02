John Gilligan denies Kinahan Cartel had him shot and instead blames ‘African men’

Gilligan has claimed that he has ‘no problem’ with Daniel Kiniahan

Daniel Kinahan is alleged to be part of the 'Super Cartel'

Crime boss John Gilligan has tried to deny the Kinahan Cartel were responsible for having him shot six times in his brother’s home.

Gilligan (71) narrowly escaped with his life after gunmen burst into his brother’s home and shot him at close range in March 2014.

It is widely believed the shooting was ordered by a senior member of the Kinahan Cartel who had become enraged by Gilligan’s attempts to demand money from a number of veteran criminal figures.

Following his release from jail, Gilligan had called to the homes of his former criminal associates claiming they owed him money from the 00s.

It is believed Gilligan’s demands led to a hit being ordered on him by the Kinahan Cartel leadership.

But now, Gilligan has claimed, in an interview carried in the Irish Daily Star, that the shooting was carried out by “black men”.

Conveniently, Gilligan’s claim that unspecified African men carried out the shooting will please the Kinahan leadership and the gunmen they are believed to have hired.

The pensioner crime boss also makes sure to state on the record that he has “no problem“ with Daniel Kinahan.

Daniel Kinahan is alleged to be part of the 'Super Cartel'

In the interview with the Irish Daily Star, Gilligan also claims he has subsequently spoken to the gunmen and sorted out the problem.

"I made my peace with the two black African men over shooting me. It’s water under the bridge.”

When quizzed of the Kinahan Cartel were responsible for the botched hit, he says:

"No, 100 per cent it was not them – they’re white people! I’ve no enemies.

"They said I’ve an enemy in Daniel Kinahan. I’ve no problem with him or anybody else in Ireland whatsoever.

"I’ve nothing to do with any feuds. I don’t take sides in any feuds. It’s none of my fecking business. So why would I try and stick my nose in where my nose is not accepted?

He also claims he has made peace with the gunmen and that the hit attempt was a “mistake”.

"When I give my word it’s over, it’s over. Don’t speak about it. It’s a code I have.

"The mistake was made. And thank God I’m alive to talk about it, but I don’t want to talk about it. And I’m thankful to them for acknowledging that it was a mistake.

“They’re not afraid of me, by no means. They could well kill me next week if they wanted to. Not a problem.”

An extensive interview with John Gilligan is set to feature in a new three-part documentary on Virgin Media – starting this week.

However, the series has been slammed by Veronica Guerin’s brother.

“I’m hugely disappointed that a respected TV station, and indeed some of those involved in the production, would give somebody of Gilligan’s standing three hours of interview time,” Jimmy Guerin said.

"Of course I’m disappointed,”

“Was I asked to participate? Of course I was. On more than one occasion. Did I decline to participate, of course I did.

"Was I asked did I want to see it, of course I was. Did I say I wanted to see it, no I didn’t.

He adds: “I wouldn’t be placing an awful lot of concern about anything that Gilligan would say. Naturally I’d be surprised he’d be getting so much airing.”

In a statement issued today, Jimmy Guerin also says:

“I have received numerous requests from the media in relation to the upcoming documentary series to be broadcast on Virgin Media titled “Confessions of a Crime Boss”, along with a new book The Gilligan Tapes.

"The allegations of an amoral individual and a convicted criminal do not merit any rebuttal.

" These issues were covered in detail over twenty years ago in the cases I attended. They were appropriately dealt through the Irish judicial system, which the programme and the book are an insult to.

“I was invited to participate in the making of the documentary and declined. I further declined to attend a preview screening, as I strongly believe providing recognition for this series is entirely inappropriate”

Crime lord Gilligan (71) is set to claim in a Virgin Media series that he did not order a hit on the crime reporter