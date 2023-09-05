Joe Duffy claims John Gilligan hit ‘young chap’ over head with hammer after pool table row

‘This is broad daylight by the way’

Dublin broadcaster, Joe Duffy, claimed on Tuesday that gangster John Gilligan smashed a “young chap” over the head with a hammer after a minor disagreement involving a pool table.

The Ballyfermot presenter was reacting to Virgin Media’s documentary, Confessions of a Crime Boss, which is about convicted criminal Gilligan.

"I watched it. I felt it was my job to watch it. I was struck that Gilligan blamed everything on his father… everything. ‘Me da this, me da this’ and the fact that they were a big family,” Joe said.

Joe raged at how the small statured criminal "ran" Ballyfermot before recounting his own story of when he came upon the scene of a young man who was allegedly hit in the back of a head with a hammer by Gilligan in a local business.

"Can I tell you a story about John Gilligan? A story he didn’t tell last night that I have almost direct knowledge of because I arrived on the scene a few minutes afterwards and I know it was him who did it.

Joe Duffy. Photo: Paul Sharp/Sharpix

"It’s the Gala Cinema in Ballyfermot and they have snooker tables when it’s not being a cinema and pool tables and slot machines and Gilligan – who never worked a day in his life by the way - Gilligan ran Ballier (Ballyfermot).

"He was a small fella as he said last night. No mention from Gilligan of the effects of his crimes.

"It’s the Gala cinema, now pool table and pool hall, Gilligan struts in, comes across the lane… there was a lane straight through on the Ballyfermot road, struts into the Gala because he went around as if he owned everything, went up to the snooker table, which I don’t play, but he immediately told whoever was playing the snooker to get the f**k off the table - 'I wanna play his best buddy' or whatever.

"Whoever the young chap was, in fairness to him, he refused. He obviously didn’t know who Gilligan was. Gilligan walked back out the front of the Gala, across the Ballyfermot Road, through the lane, down to his house, into the back of the house and got a hammer.

John Gilligan in Spain. Photo: Solarpix​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

"This is broad daylight by the way. Gilligan walked out the front of his house, down Lough Conn Road, through the lane, across the main road and into the Gala.

"The chap who stood up to him is now at the slot machines with his back to Gilligan.

"What does Gilligan do? Hit him on the head with a hammer. There’s bravery for you," Joe raged.

The broadcaster highlighted how the criminal never seemed to show any remorse for his actions.

"You never got that sense from him last night as he rambled along with his sun tan and his designer beard as he rambled along the promenade..

"He never ever, ever took into account he was injuring people.

"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again that when it comes to violence, I think people know my attitude – I abhor it. I abhor the glorification of it because people don’t realise the long-term impacts of violence.

"Bullets never stop travelling. Does anyone ever think that that bullet that Gilligan organised for Dutchy Holland to put into Veronica Guerin on that beautiful day in June, does anyone believe those bullets stop travelling?" Joe added.