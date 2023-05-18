Jennifer Poole’s brother ‘taken aback’ as new domestic violence register cast into doubt

‘Jennifer was not safe in her home. Women should know about a man’s violent past’

A new domestic violence register promised in the wake of the murder of Jennifer Poole has been cast into serious doubt amid fresh legal concerns.

Ms Poole, a mother of two, was stabbed to death by her ex, Gavin Murphy, in 2021 when she was 24.

Her family later learned that Ms Poole had been living in fear of her abusive partner and had hidden knives around her home to protect herself. She was unaware Murphy had a history of abusive behaviour, including a conviction for assaulting a former partner.

Since her death, her brother, Jason Poole, has been campaigning for a domestic violence register, which would allow those with concerns to ask authorities for information about a partner’s violent past.

'Today we can start to grieve' – Family of Jennifer Poole give statement after man sentenced for murder

In February, Mr Poole met Justice Minister Simon Harris to discuss the creation of a domestic violence disclosure scheme (DVDS) – a proposal that has become known as “Jennie’s Law”.

Mr Poole said that, as recently as two weeks ago, Mr Harris had confirmed that plans for such a register were still progressing.

But documents released under Freedom of Information show officials within the Department of Justice had flagged concerns about such a proposal, including legal advice from the Attorney General.

It said: “There are a number of legal, policy and resource implications to the introduction of a DVDS scheme which require careful consideration.”

It said plans for a DVDS in Ireland had been the subject of “detailed consideration by the Attorney General”.

Most of the legal advice issued was redacted under Freedom of Information law, but the briefing paper said plans to disclose details of a person’s violent past “invokes constitutional and fair procedures rights”.

The same briefing note also raised concerns about the effectiveness of such a register. It noted two pieces of research in Western Australia and Victoria that had questioned the costs and benefits of similar schemes.

The briefing, drafted by officials in the Department of Justice’s criminal legislation function, said: “It is unclear to what extent such a disclosure process actually reduces incidences of domestic abuse; in one UK study at least 45pc of recipients of disclosures went on to be victimised by the very partner they were warned about. Further careful examination of these issues is therefore warranted in advance of any legislative developments of this nature.”

Jennifer's brother Jason Poole at her memorial garden. Photo: Mark Condren

Mr Poole said he had not been informed there were any concerns about a DVDS scheme within the Department of Justice.

“I’m a little taken aback to learn that there have been concerns,” he said.

He added that while there might be legal concerns about disclosing a person’s violent past, the rights of women and children to be protected from violence should take precedent.

“Jennifer didn’t have that. Jennifer didn’t know he had already been in prison for a similar offence. He would have been already on that register, if it had existed at the time,” Mr Poole said.

“Everybody should feel safe. And people don’t feel safe in their homes. My sister wasn’t safe in her home, but she didn’t have anybody to go to, anybody to ask for help. And the guards rocked up time and time again and it didn’t work, they didn’t have the tools to be able to tell her.

“This will give the guards a tool to be able to inform somebody when they arrived there that this person you’re living with that has just punched you, or thrown you down the stairs, has a history of this.”

Mr Poole has requested an update from the Department of Justice. “I hope these challenges have been ironed out,” he added.

It is understood Mr Harris is still in favour of the principle of a DVDS scheme, and that the proposal is still being considered.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said officials “are currently examining a Domestic Violence Register in order to prepare policy proposals for consideration by the minister by the end of the year. The minister supports the establishment of such a register, subject to this process.”