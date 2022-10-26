James ‘Nellie’ Walsh lucky to survive after being lured to machine gun attack in Tallaght

Walsh was only released from jail last July, leading to a major security alert because of his involvement in west Dublin drug feuds

One of Ireland’s most notorious criminals was lucky to escape with his life when he was targeted in a gangland machine gun attack on Tuesday evening.

James ‘Nellie’ Walsh was only released from jail last July, leading to a major security alert because of his involvement in west Dublin drug feuds.

The volatile criminal is involved in a number of bitter disputes, including with Kinahan cartel foot soldiers.

One bloody feud between Nellie and the west Dublin gang ignited when Nellie’s rivals murdered Dean Johnson (21) in August of 2013.

Last night was just the latest attempt on his life.

Walsh suffered minor facial injuries in the incident and gardaí have made no arrests.

“An Uzi was used in this attack – it wasn’t used to give anyone a fright,” a source said.

“The target was lured to the location,” the source added.

“Gardaí are investigating following a shooting incident in Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Tuesday the 25th of October, 2022,” a spokesman said.

“Shortly after 6.20pm, Gardaí were alerted to reports of shots fired in the Donomore Crescent area of Tallaght.

“A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound and taken by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be conducted. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

When innocent Dean Johnson was killed it emerged that he had earlier swapped coats with Walsh at a nearby bar and the hitmen mistook him for the criminal.

Five days later, the leader of the rival gang was shot dead in a revenge attack.

Jason 'Jay' Carroll (39) was fatally shot once in the face and twice in the arm at his home at Cherrywood Drive, Clondalkin, in August 2013.

Following this, Nellie's associates attempted to enlist five people to murder five of their rivals at the same time.

This did not happen, and shortly after, two of Walsh’s associates were killed.

Nellie Walsh, who was in Mountjoy Prison at the time, was livid at the murder of friends but the fact that he, himself, was living under severe threat of meeting a violent death in the jail, meant there was little or nothing he could do in response.

At the time, he was almost three years into a 10-year-jail sentence for a botched gangland hit on the life of rival Michael Frazer.

During that attack in March of 2014, Walsh shot himself in the leg while fleeing the scene.

Frazer was shot in the car park of the Church of the Transfiguration, Bawnogue Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, on March 26, 2014.

A known associate of Fat Freddie Thompson, he drove to a nearby garda station to seek sanctuary but refused to co-operate in the investigation and refused to allow access to medical records after being treated in hospital for two bullet wounds.

Walsh later pleaded guilty to possession of a gun with intent to endanger life at the Central Criminal Court after the DPP agreed not to proceed with a charge of the attempted murder of Frazer (37).

His 10-year-sentence was back-dated to when he went into custody in December 2014.