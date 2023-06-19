James ‘Mago’ Gately chased by both CAB and bank for Dublin house

Criminal Assets Bureau and Ulster Bank in court battle for home of Hutch lieutenant ‘Mago’ Gately

James ‘Mago’ Gately and the semi-detached house in Coolock, in Dublin

Gangland figure James ‘Mago’ Gately has the Ulster Bank as well as the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) closing in on his Dublin home.

The bank has been going through the courts to repossess the house since 2018 when the Kinahan Cartel target stopped paying back the loan.

The semi-detached house in Coolock on Dublin’s northside, was bought in 2013 with a mortgage of €112,500 – but Ulster Bank began proceedings after he fell behind in mortgage repayments.

The civil case has been going through the Dublin Circuit Court since 2019 as the bank made moves to recover its losses.

The semi-detached house in Coolock, in Dublin

The lender first sent warning letters in 2018 after the mortgage repayments stopped and the Hutch-aligned lieutenant has not co-operated with the bank, according to their case against Gately.

The year before, Gately had been lucky to survive after being shot and wounded in an assassination attempt carried out by Kinahan gunman Caolan Smyth.

Later, in 2018, a copy of the civil bill was served on Gately’s partner, Charlene Lam, at the property. She said he no longer lived there and didn’t know his whereabouts.

Much of the case has now been heard in court and it is possible an order for possession of the property could be granted at the next hearing.

Charlene Lam

Separately, CAB’s case was first filed in 2021 and is against both Gately and his partner Charlene, who won an argument to have some free legal aid to help them in their court battle.

Two cars and a €4,400 ladies Rolex watch are also being targeted by CAB, which alleges the goods were paid for with the proceeds of crime.

CAB had claimed the couple had indulged in luxury holidays and spent €440,000 refurbishing their Coolock home.

During one CAB court session it was heard how Gately said in an affidavit he hasn’t been able to work since 2015 because of threats to his life.

He claimed the property, cars and jewellery were all bought with legitimate income.

Imre Arakas

Gately said that he has had to rely on the support of his partner and family members, but had previously worked as a barber and ran a sweet shop.

He claimed the €125,000 for the house bought in 2013 came from his savings which he also built up from working at a beauty company. Gately claims he paid a deposit on the property out of his earnings.

Last year they won an argument for legal aid to pay for a forensic accountant and a quantity surveyor to carry out reports on the value of the work done on their Coolock house.

Gately, who has denied CAB’s allegations in an affidavit, and his partner Charlene Lam had claimed they were too broke to pay legal fees to fight the High Court action.

He said he has no income as he does not claim social welfare payments due to the threats against him and doesn’t have a bank account, apart from his mortgage account, that would allow electronic transfers.

Opposing the legal aid application last December, it was stated by counsel for CAB the couple had enjoyed “eye- watering” foreign travel.

They went on two cruises, including one that started in Singapore in which they had a cabin complete with a balcony, visiting Korea, Japan and China.

The CAB case is still going through the courts, and last month counsel for the couple asked for more time to tackle the case against them.

Hutch associate Gately had been warned in 2016 by Gardaí of a threat to his life by the Kinahan Cartel, who believed him to be involved in the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne in February 2016.

Caolan Smith

In April 2017, Estonian hitman Imre Arakas was brought over to Ireland to murder Gately in a plot that was foiled by gardaí.

Then in May 2017, Gately survived being shot five times as he sat in his car at a petrol station on the Clonshaugh Road in north Dublin.

Four of the shots hit a bullet-proof vest Gately was wearing while one struck him in the jaw.

Caolan Smyth was sentenced to 20 years in February 2021 for the murder attempt where he shouted “five World Cups and I’ll be out” at his sentence hearing.