Jailed Kinahan cartel boss’ associates ‘ordered hit on James ‘Nellie’ Walsh’

Sources said a major line of inquiry is that criminal associates of Peadar Keating ordered the attempted hit on Walsh as part of a bitter west Dublin drugs dispute.

Gardaí are investigating whether the attempted murder of one of Ireland’s most notorious criminals with a machine gun was ordered from behind bars by associates of an imprisoned Kinahan gang boss.

Gardaí are trying to determine whether associates of jailed Peadar Keating (40), a senior member of the Kinahan cartel, ordered the shooting of James ‘Nellie’ Walsh in Tallaght, Dublin, on Tuesday evening.

Keating, a former amateur football manager and one of the most senior members of the Kinahan cartel, is serving 11 years for directing a feud-related murder plot.

Peadar Keating

It is believed Walsh was “set up” by a low-level Tallaght criminal in Tuesday evening’s attack.

Sources said Walsh is “aware of this set-up” and this knowledge is already leading to mounting gangland tensions.

Sources said Walsh, who suffered minor facial injuries in Tuesday’s attack, was lucky to escape with his life.

Gardaí have made no arrests in relation to the incident, but have issued an appeal for information about a blue Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit Connect van that may be linked to the latest incident in the gang feud.

Walsh was only released from prison last July, leading to a major security alert. He is involved in a number of bitter disputes, including with Kinahan cartel foot soldiers.

One of these disputes ignited when Walsh’s rivals murdered Dean Johnson (21) in a case of mistaken identity in August 2013.

A spokesperson said gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the attack to come forward.

In particular, gardaí are looking to track the movements of two vehicles, the blue Golf, which has a “partial registration number 06-KE-43”, and the white Transit Connect, which has a “partial registration number 10-D-180” and was found burnt out in Westbourne Green, Clondalkin.

“Anyone who may have information in relation to the movement of these vehicles between 5pm and 6.45pm on Tuesday is asked to contact gardaí,” the spokesperson said.

James 'Nellie' Walsh

Enquiries continue as Walsh remains hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday night’s attack was only the latest attempt on Walsh’s life.

When innocent Dean Johnson was killed, it emerged he had earlier swapped coats with Walsh at a nearby bar and hitmen mistook him for the criminal.

Five days later, the leader of the rival gang was shot dead in a revenge attack.

Jason ‘Jay’ Carroll (39) was killed at his home on Cherrywood Drive, Clondalkin, in August 2013.

Following this, Walsh’s associates tried to enlist five people to murder five of their rivals at the same time.

This did not happen, and soon after, two of Walsh’s friends, Darragh Nugent and a second man, were killed.

Walsh was in Mountjoy Prison at the time, almost three years into a 10-year-jail sentence for a botched gangland hit on Michael Frazer in March 2014.