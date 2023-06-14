ISPCA left with €41k bill after family who denied running puppy farm were fined just €6k

40 animals were seized at a house at Edgeworthstown, Longford where the Stokes family live

An animal charity has been left €41,000 out of pocket after a family who denied running an illegal puppy farm were fined a total of €6,000.

Three years ago, when puppies were changing hands for thousands of euros during lockdown, 40 animals were seized at a house at Edgeworthstown, Longford where the Stokes family live.

Kevin Stokes, his wife Margaret, their daughters Johana Wykes and Chantel Stokes, their daughter-in-law Jane Ward and son-in-law Jonathan Wykes pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty and neglect.

Kim is still awaiting adoption

The case has been going through the courts for three years and at one point Kevin Stokes was arrested by officers backed up by the Armed Response Unit when he failed to appear in court.

Dogs at the property included American Bulldogs, Old English Bulldogs, German Shepherds, an Aikido, and a Great Dane.

Two breeding bitches were found being kept in small wooden crates while another dog was tied up on a rubbish heap.

Gardaí and inspectors from the Irish Society for the Protection of Animals went to the Stokes’ home on May 7, 2020. After calls about the conditions the animals were being kept in.

At one court hearing it was heard that while most of the animals were in good condition, they were kept in filthy circumstances and there was a lack of drinking water for the dogs.

The pups

There were over 40 animals on the premises, including cats, dogs and puppies, and a total of 27 were removed by the ISPCA and only two of the dogs were licensed.

Kevin and his wife Margaret at one point each faced 75 charges including no dog licence, animal neglect, not ­providing clean water and having no microchips in some of the dogs.

Margaret claimed the cats and kittens “were wild” and said her husband did not own any of the dogs.

At a District Court hearing Sgt Mick Hogan revealed said that a breeding bitch could be worth up to €1,000, or €3,000 with papers.

He said two of the dogs had given birth to a total of 22 puppies while in the care of the ISPCA and that the charity was facing high costs for the care of the animals.

“My view is that this was a puppy breeding farm,” he said.

This was denied by the defendants’ solicitor and said they were happy for the seized dogs to be re-homed apart from two, one called Bluey and a Johnson Bulldog called Tiger.

The case came to an end last week at Longford Circuit Court ISPCA Inspector Karen Lyons told the judge the animals have been in care for the last three years and detailed the costs.

She asked that as part of the sentencing a only four dogs should be allowed at the property and any female dogs should to be spayed.

The six members of the family were told the Probation act would be applied if they each paid €1,000 to the ISPCA in six months and a restriction on the number of dogs to be kept at the property was imposed.

There have been calls to change the law so that animal charities are not left to bear the costs of animals seized in welfare cases.

ISPCA inspector Conor Dowling told the Sunday World said the case “clearly shows the problems with the system.”

The puppies born while under the care of the ISPCA would not have been included in the costs of looking after the dogs.

“They were Bully types as well, so they are challenging enough to re-home, certainly to find the right home for them.”

One dog Kim has been with the ISPCA since the start of the proceedings and is yet to be re-homed.

Senator Lynne Boylan last year brought forward a bill in the Oireachtas to allow for faster re-homing of dogs seized in welfare cases.

“It was the DSPCA who initially flagged it me about the law about having to keep the animals until the case is concluded and the ISPCA came across with examples as well.”

The bill has passed at the second stage at senate level, but no time has been allowed to allow it to progress despite requests she explained.

She described it as “a real live issues” for shelters both in terms of costs and the capacity to look after animals.

“It frustrating that the government accepts there is problem but there isn’t any urgency to do anything about it.”

The issue also applies to horses as well as dogs with the Sunday World highlighting last year how the Irish Horse Welfare Trust has been left with a €350,000 bill looking after 33 thoroughbreds seized from CAB target and fraudster Catherine O’Brien.