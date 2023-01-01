ISIS bride Lisa Smith sharing cell with dissident murderer Rose Lynch

Lisa Smith and Rose Lynch move in together as prison numbers grow

Lisa Smith is expected to be released from prison by April

Ireland’s two female terrorists are now sharing a cell in Limerick jail where inmates have been forced to make space as the prison population increases.

ISIS member and former soldier Lisa Smith and dissident republican killer Rose Lynch have doubled up to make room for other prisoners.

They previously had their own cells but get on well together, according to sources, and agreed to share with each other.

Smith and Lynch have both been described as model prisoners.

The regime in Limerick Prison is considered much stricter than that at the main women’s jail, the Dóchas Centre in Dublin.

While Smith, who got a 15-month sentence last May, can expect to be free by April, Lynch is serving a life sentence for a cold-blooded murder.

Smith, from Dundalk, was the first person convicted by an Irish court of membership in another country of an Islamic terror group.

Like all Muslim prisoners in the system, she has been allowed to observe her faith, praying five times a day, and she is given Halal food which is prepared in line with her religious beliefs.

Smith had previously spent a month in Limerick Prison in December 2019, after she was first extradited back to Ireland from a Syrian refugee camp, before being freed on bail.

The Special Criminal Court rejected Smith’s claims she had travelled to the Islamic State out of a sense of religious obligation and for the purpose of living under Sharia law.

One of the trial judges said it was a serious matter for an Irish citizen and former Defence Forces member to take up allegiance to a foreign terrorist organisation.

Limerick woman Rose Lynch was convicted of the 2011 murder of innocent man David Darcy, but refused to name her male accomplice.

She was found guilty in April 2014 of the murder and is serving a life sentence.

Delivery van driver Darcy had been on his way to work when a car suddenly blocked his vehicle.

Lynch ran to the driver’s window and emptied a handgun into Mr Darcy, killing him instantly.

When Lynch was convicted of the killing two years later gardai made a new appeal for information to find others involved in the murder.

Passing sentence, presiding judge Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne said the incident could only be described as “a premeditated, calculated and cold-blooded murder”.

She said a matter of great hurt to Mr Darcy’s family was the manner in which the victim’s good name was subject to attack from the unlawful organisation of which Lynch was a member.

The judge said the evidence was “crystal clear” that David Darcy was innocent, was not involved in criminality and was a man “going about his business”.

Lynch told gardai that she had emptied a handgun during the assassination and that Mr Darcy had been killed in retaliation for the death of Dublin CIRA “Officer Commanding” Liam Kenny.

It was heard in court gardai were “absolutely satisfied” that the allegations against David Darcy were lies and that he was not involved in any criminality.

Lynch’s refusal to admit a mistake or show any remorse for her crime deeply affected the Darcy family, and no explanation for the murder has been given.