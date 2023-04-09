Irishman hospitalised after gang of 20 Inter Milan fans launch attack in Italian pub

Police are now investigating the incident.

An Irish man was rushed to hospital in Italy last week following an altercation with a group of football fans.

The 31-year-old had been out drinking with an English friend enjoying a drink in the Procaccini area of Milan on April 1, where a football game was being shown in a pub.

He reportedly bumped into somebody while walking past and a group of up to 20 men wearing Inter Milan shirts began a dispute, according to Italian media.

The gang then attacked the two men before leaving the scene as police were called.

Meanwhile, the victims were taken to Milan’s Fatebenefratelli Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The Irish man suffered “cuts to the head”, CorkBeo reports.

Police are now investigating the incident.