Irishman hospitalised after gang of 20 Inter Milan fans launch attack in Italian pub
Police are now investigating the incident.
An Irish man was rushed to hospital in Italy last week following an altercation with a group of football fans.
The 31-year-old had been out drinking with an English friend enjoying a drink in the Procaccini area of Milan on April 1, where a football game was being shown in a pub.
He reportedly bumped into somebody while walking past and a group of up to 20 men wearing Inter Milan shirts began a dispute, according to Italian media.
Read more
The gang then attacked the two men before leaving the scene as police were called.
Meanwhile, the victims were taken to Milan’s Fatebenefratelli Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The Irish man suffered “cuts to the head”, CorkBeo reports.
Police are now investigating the incident.
Today's Headlines
hooked | RTE crime drama banger Kin gets green light for FOURTH series
nightmare | Man cleared of Michael McDonagh murder says ‘I never wanted to kill anyone’
Hooligans | Irishman hospitalised after gang of 20 Inter Milan fans launch attack in Italian pub
LUCK OF LOVE | Doireann Garrihy reveals secret Cupid who hooked her up with new man Mark Mehigan
rebellion | President Michael D Higgins leads ceremony to mark the anniversary of Easter Rising
grief | Sister of man who was murdered and dismembered in Cork tells of her family’s trauma
busted | Innocent associates of teen killer targeted after he is caught with drugs in prison
repeat offender | Pervert (64) who breached sex offender’s order multiple times given suspended sentence
conspiracy theorist | Sinn Féin justice spokesman proposed nominating Gemma O’Doherty to run for president
unmasked | Kinahan gunman Trevor Byrne arrested for SECOND time over Eddie Hutch feud killing