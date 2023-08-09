Irishman among 23 nabbed as part of international probe into Spanish drugs gang

The gang is alleged to have transported narcotics between Spain, Ireland, Germany, Holland and Norway.

An Irishman in his 40s was among 23 people arrested for allegedly being part of a major Spanish drug smuggling organization that has been broken apart after a two year investigation.

Europol led the trans-national operation against the gang, in collaboration with Spanish and Dutch police.

Police tracked the group for over twenty four months, after intelligence led to the interception of 6 large cocaine vessels during transportation.

Drugs seized (National Police)

323kg of marijuana was seized alongside 71kg of hash, 2kg of MDMA and cocaine. Four guns were also nabbed, 19 vehicles and approximately €400,000 in total.

Police believe the gang was smuggling cannabis into several different countries by lorry, including Ireland.

This year, three transports were intercepted by police, included 54 kgs of cannabis – believed to be worth €1m - which was concealed in pallets and smuggled into Ireland. A man has since appeared before court charged in relation to this seizure.

The gang is believed to have hidden drugs and weapons among different types of merchandise such as polyurethane inside vehicles. They also reportedly used international logistics companies to ship pallets with various types of goods, in which they allegedly hid narcotics.

Back in April 2022, authorities discovered 35kg of hash being moved from Malaga to Norway. Following that, detectives uncovered 160kg of hash en route to Germany from Granada.

In Murcia earlier this year, Spanish cops nabbed 45kg of marijuana, 36kg in Granada as well as the seizure here in Ireland.

Andalucia

It has been reported that a number of properties on the Spanish Costa, including those in Malaga, Tenerife as well as in the Netherlands – 10 in total – led to the intelligence operation by Spanish police.

Nine individuals were busted in the property searches with a further 12 being caught by police whilst the drugs were allegedly being transported around Europe.

Spanish authorities discovered the crew had invested €200,000 installing an encrypted communications server. The brains behind the network was allegedly a member of the gang with an engineering degree. Police seized more than 80 encrypted telephones and 150 telephone cards.

The investigation was carried out by officers from the Spanish National Police and the Dutch police via EMPACT (European Multidisciplinary Platform against Criminal Threats).

The European Union member states, agencies and other EU organizations work together using this framework to take down major criminal threats through co-ordinated operations.