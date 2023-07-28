Irishman (36) arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Bali

A 36-year-old is currently being questioned by officers in Bali.

Beautiful Bali is known as the Island of the Gods

An Irishman has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in a hit-and-run on the holiday island of Bali in Indonesia.

The crash occurred on Thursday at around 1.45am in the popular beach resort area of Seminyak.

According to the Jakarta Post, the collision involved three vehicles - an SUV, a Toyota Yaris hatchback and a motorcycle.

The 50-year-old woman, who was on a motorbike, died at the scene of the crash.

She has been named locally as Ni Wayan Madiani,

A damaged rented white Mitsubishi SUV was later found on Sanur Beach

A 36-year-old Irish national was later arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and is currently being questioned by officers.

Police said they have yet to made a decision on whether to bring criminal charges against him.

Seminyak in Bali has become a popular destination for Irish tourists in recent years.

It is located about just10km from Denpasar, capital city of Bali, and is famous for its stunning beaches.