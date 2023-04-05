Irish tarmac scammers ripped up driveways before homeowners agreed to have work done

A mound of material on a driveway left by the crew

AN Irish tarmac crew is suspected of scamming residents in Toronto after driveways were torn up before homeowners agreed to have work done.

The smooth-talking salesmen with strong Irish accents pressured people into paying for the work which they hadn’t asked to be carried out.

Tarmac was torn up and a new surface laid, leaving at least one resident feeling compelled to pay up.

Residents on one street told Global News the work was done after they had expressed interest but before anything had been agreed.

Two men who claimed they were from Newfoundland, which has an accent similar to the Irish one, called door-to-door offering to carry out the work.

One resident’s doorbell camera caught one of them speaking in a very typical Irish accent.

“They knew what they were talking about,” said Lutchman Seedial.

His daughter Patricia said her father hadn’t agreed anything, but the next day the men were digging up the driveway and putting down a new surface.

The crew on the driveway

“They give people no time to think, they’re very good salespeople in my opinion,” said Lutchman.

“When I came out a quarter of my driveway was dug already.”

He felt because the work had been done he should hand over the $4,200 they asked for.

Freddy Failla, who runs a local paving firm in the area, described the work as being of poor quality.

The Irish tarmac crew used a similar company name to Mr Failla’s while persuading residents to hire them.

“They’re very pushy and they force people to do the job,” he said.

It’s not the first time Irish tarmackers have caught the attention of the police in Canada, with the Toronto Fraud Squad previously showing an interest in the gangs. The highly developed scam is run by Irish gangs all over north America as well as across Europe.

Last year the Sunday World revealed how Irish tarmac scammers were found guilty and fined in France, with separate arrests also in Italy and Spain.

The crew

In Sweden in 2021, a group of Irish brothers were jailed for tax evasion of €4 million for running a landscape company off the books.

In the past the Sunday World has tracked victims in northern Italy and spoken to former crew members who explained how the scam works.

It usually starts with a skilled salesman, who is often multi-lingual, approaching property with a too-good-to-be-true deal.

Would-be customers are told the crew is working on a much bigger project nearby and leftover materials can be used for a bargain price.

When the job is finished an over- inflated price is demanded for what is usually a botch job done quickly, and sometimes not even using proper materials.

One man told the Sunday World some crews were generating as much as €100,000 in a single week.

Each crew would be headed up by two of three family members along with a group of labourers, sometimes recruited in eastern Europe.

At one point it was estimated that there were as many as 25 tarmacking gangs operating in Europe and further afield with connections to Rathkeale in Co Limerick.