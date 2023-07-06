Irish mum strangled to death in Spanish hotel had only just arrived in Salou

Dubliner could be held for months as Spanish police investigate

The Spanish resort of Salou is about 90km south of Barcelona

The Hotel Magnolia in Salou where the Irish woman was found dead

An Irish mother of two who was strangled in a hotel in Spain had only arrived in the resort two days before her murder.

Kirsty Ward (36) was attacked at the adults-only Hotel Magnolia in Salou on Sunday night and her partner was later arrested.

The 30-year-old suspect appeared before a Spanish court yesterday and was remanded in prison while investigations continue.

It is understood Ms Ward and the suspect had travelled to Salou, south of Barcelona, on Friday afternoon.

Efforts are being made to repatriate Ms Ward’s remains to Ireland, and a garda based in Madrid has been assisting local authorities with this process and the investigation.

Ms Ward’s partner was initially treated in hospital under armed guard after suffering apparently self-inflicted injuries to his hand before being taken into custody.

Gardaí assist local Spanish police as they probe murder of Irish mum-of-two in Salou

During his detention, he frustrated efforts to make contact with Ms Ward’s relatives and was said by investigators to have not been co-operative.

Local sources indicated police have already gathered a large amount of evidence in the case.

Yesterday morning, the suspect was brought before a special court in Tarragona that deals with violence against women.

Following a lengthy hearing held in secret, as is standard with Spanish legal proceedings, the man was refused bail.

In a statement, the court said it “received today the man arrested for the death of his partner in a hotel in Salou”.

It also said the judge had agreed to remand the suspect to a provisional prison without bail.

“The case is open for a crime of homicide/murder, which will be specified as the investigation progresses,” the statement added.

The Spanish resort of Salou is about 90km south of Barcelona

It may take months before a judge decides what formal charges should be preferred.

The suspect cannot be named for legal reasons as no criminal charges have yet been filed against him.

Ms Ward’s two children are staying with relatives in Ireland.

The man under investigation is originally from the north Dublin area, but has also previously lived in the village of Duleek, Co Meath.

He has come to the attention of gardaí in the past and was previously arrested along with Kinahan cartel hitman Caolan Smyth over a matter that was later prosecuted before the district court.

Smyth is currently serving a 20-year jail term for the attempted murder of Hutch associate James ‘Mago’ Gately and is appealing against that sentence.

A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Sióchána is aware of the death of an Irish citizen in an alleged incident in the Spanish town of Salou on Sunday, July 2.

“A member of An Garda Síochána has travelled to Salou to provide assistance with the ongoing investigation and with the repatriation of the woman’s remains.

“As this is an investigation led by Spanish authorities, An Garda Sióchána has no further comment at this time.”