Irish mobsters' seized drug money used to pay for community safety projects

The money will be dished out as grants to successful applicants to the Community Safety Innovation Fund.

A total of €2 million seized in criminal raids will now be used to fund community projects, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announced today.

It is the first round of grants given out since Minister McEntee and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath established the Community Safety Innovation Fund in April 20221.

The aim of the fund is to reinvest the proceeds of crime seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau in local projects to "build stronger, safer communities", with more than twenty community projects set to benefit from grants ranging between €5,000 to €150,000.

€2 million was allocated to the Community Safety Innovation Fund under Budget 2022, which will increase to €3 million next year under Budget 2023.

Ms McEntee said- that the fund “reflects the successes of An Garda Síochána and the Criminal Assets Bureau in identifying and seizing the ill-gotten gains of criminals” in Ireland.

She added that people across the country are “working tirelessly” in their local areas to “prevent crime from taking hold” and make their communities safer.

“Working together, we will build stronger, safer communities. By putting this money back into the community, we can show that there is a direct link between the activities of law enforcement and improving community safety,” Ms McEntee said.

“Based on the high quality of proposals received, I believe the successful projects have the potential to have a real impact on their respective communities.

“I also want to encourage those who applied this year but did not receive funding to apply next year – we are increasing the size of the fund by 50 per cent under Budget 2023. My Department will provide guidance on how to achieve a successful application.”

Applications for the Community Safety Innovation Fund opened in April this year.

A total of 124 applications were received by the deadline of June 8, which included NGOs, groups co-funded with local authorities, and community organisations working on safety and youth justice issues.