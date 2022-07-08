Irish maths teacher and VP who threatened kids of education staff with ‘IRA’ caged

Patrick Hollywood told his victims they would be visited by men wearing ‘balaclavas’

A Co. Armagh maths teacher and high school vice principal who sent a “deluge” of threatening and intimidating letters to staff and managers at CCEA and CCMS was handed a four-year sentence today.

Patrick Hollywood (41) threatened the lives of his victims and some of their children with visits from balaclava-wearing IRA men.

Some of the victims watched proceedings at Newry Crown Court where Judge Gordon Kerr QC ordered Hollywood to serve two years in jail and two under supervised licence conditions.

Commenting that among the catalogue of charges against Hollywood “the most serious are the threats to kill”, the judge also imposed five-year restraining orders in the victims’ favour, banning Hollywood from contacting them.

Jailing the disgraced cheating maths teacher, Judge Kerr said Hollywood’s “planned and sophisticated” behaviour was aggravated because he had made multiple threats to multiple victims whose fear was increased when he referenced the IRA and the offences were “carefully designed to achieve his purpose to dismiss sanctions on his appeal”.

Hollywood, from the Upper Fathom Road in Newry, who was a teacher and vice principal at St Patrick's High School in Keady, entered guilty pleas to seven charges of making a threat to kill, six of harassment, four of attempted intimidation and single counts of forgery and causing another person to fear that violence would be used against them, all committed between 31 December 2016 and 1 December 2018.

Having been sanctioned for helping pupils cheat on maths exams, Hollywood faced losing his job and career and his campaign of fear and intimidation was designed to stop those sanctions.

Summarising the case during his sentencing remarks, Judge Kerr outlined that in 2017, there were “several whistleblowing reports exposing malpractice and cheating at the school” and the former principal Pat McGuckian began receiving anonymous letters “demanding that she leave her job,” signed by “your loyal and concerned staff”.

An investigation found that there had been cheating and sanctioned several members of staff, including the Head Mistress and VP Hollywood, sanctions which would likely have resulted in the loss of his job and future potential employment.

Judge Kerr said there was evidence that if the CCEA appeal was not finalised, the CCMS would not uphold the sanctions thereby saving Hollywood’s career and it was that end result which was his motivation.

In total Hollywood made threats against nine victims having sent poison pen letters to six different victims where he threatened them and their children.

The court heard that he wrote to the HR manager of the CCEA threatening “violent action” against her and naming her children, claiming that "we have the complete support of local IRA volunteers" and warning that if they made the wrong decision, “you will get a visit to your home by men in balaclavas who will ensure that you will listen”.

“Otherwise there will be direct violence against you and your children. Do not view this as an idle threat. We know exactly who you are and where you live and know that you are in a position to fully carry out our requests. The lives and safety of you and your children depend upon it,” Hollywood had written.

Understandably, she "believed the lives of her two children were in grave danger".

With Mrs McGuckian initially taking a leave of absence and then resigning her position, Hollywood also made threats against her replacement Dr Fionnuala Moore.

Judge Kerr told the court she had received a letter warning that if she became principal of St. Patrick’s she would be "putting your life and your family's life in danger".

He said that embarking on his “single-minded” mission to “muddy the waters” surrounding the sanctions and appeals process, Hollywood also claimed to have received threatening letters as he sought to “paint himself as a victim”.

However the former VP refused to hand over the letters he supposedly received or to cooperate with the police investigation.

The court heard that in his efforts to create confusion about his career-ending sanctions, Hollywood had even written anonymously to his own solicitor, ordering her to withdraw from the case or there would be “violent action against you and your family”.

Describing the offences as “well planned” and “sophisticated,” Judge Kerr said Hollywood would have had to intentionally research his victims before threatening them and he revealed that when police seized his mobile and a laptop hidden at his parent’s house, detectives discovered he had googled “methods to disguise his offending and avoid detection”.

He told the court while he had received medical evidence that at the time Hollywood had been suffering from “an organic delusional disorder”, it was also clear from the report the disorder did not detract from his perception of right and wrong or that what he was doing was illegal.

The judge said the condition had also not stopped Hollywood from planning his offences in that he had researched his victims, how to get away with it and had hidden evidence in his “self serving behaviour orchestrated to lessen or eradicate sanctions derived from his knowledge of professional misconduct”.

Taking a starting point of six years, Judge Kerr said he was giving credit and discounting the sentence for Hollywood’s guilty pleas, clear record and medical condition so imposed the four-year sentence.