Irish man arrested in Spain as part of major investigation into international drugs gang

The gang is alleged to have transported narcotics between Spain, Ireland, Germany, Holland and Norway.

An Irishman (41) has been arrested in Andalucia in Spain for allegedly being part of a major Costa del Sol drug smuggling organization that has been broken apart after a two year investigation by Spanish cops.

Spain’s Policia Nacional revealed that the 41-year-old was nabbed alongside a 53-year-old British national as well as 23 others who are believed to be part of the wider organization involved.

Europol led the trans-national operation against the gang, in collaboration with Spanish and Dutch police.

Drugs seized (National Police)

323kg of marijuana was seized alongside 71kg of hash, 2kg of MDMA and cocaine. Four guns were also nabbed, 19 vehicles and approximately €400,000 in total.

Spanish police tracked the group for over twenty four months, after intelligence led to the interception of 6 large cocaine vessels during transportation.

The gang is believed to have hid drugs and weapons among different types of merchandise such as polyurethane inside vehicles. They also reportedly used international logistics companies to ship pallets with various types of goods, in which they allegedly hid narcotics.

Back in April 2022, authorities discovered 35kg of hash being moved from Malaga to Norway. Following that, detectives uncovered 160kg of hash en route to Germany from Granada.

In Murcia earlier this year, Spanish cops nabbed 45kg of marijuana, 36kg in Granada and the same gang is being linked to seizures of marijuana here in Ireland.

It has been reported that a number of properties on the Spanish Costa, including those in Malaga, Tenerife as well as in the Netherlands – 10 in total – led to the intelligence operation by Spanish police, resulting in the arrest of the Irish man.

Nine individuals were busted in the property searches with a further 12 being caught by police whilst the drugs were allegedly being transported around Europe.

Spanish authorities discovered the crew had invested €200,000 installing an encrypted communications server. The brains behind the network was allegedly a member of the gang with an engineering degree. Police seized more than 80 encrypted telephones and 150 telephone cards.

The investigation was carried out by officers from the Spanish National Police and the Dutch police via EMPACT (European Multidisciplinary Platform against Criminal Threats).

The European Union member states, agencies and other EU organizations work together using this framework to take down major criminal threats through co-ordinated operations.