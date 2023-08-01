Irish arsonist jailed for letterbox attack that destroyed three flats in brother’s building

Patrick MacNamara set alight a piece of fabric and put it through the letterbox of a flat in Edinburgh, in the complex where his brother lived.

A 47-year-old Irish man has been jailed in Scotland for a 2021 arson attack where he threw a flaming rag into a letterbox, risking countless lives and causing over half a million pounds worth of damage to his brother’s flat complex.

Patrick MacNamara was originally charged with attempting to murder residents at the block in Edinburgh’s Bailie Terrace on July 11 two years ago, a charge which he denied.

“I could see it was getting worse. There was more smoke. I could see the flames starting on the roof,” one resident told Edinburgh High Court this week.

Edinburgh’s Bailie Terrace

The Crown Prosecution Service accepted MacNamara’s guilty plea to a reduced charge of purposefully starting the fire which endangered human life.

The court in Scotland reported that the 47-year-old was also convicted here in Ireland for arson, receiving a three year sentence previously.

MacNamara was convicted of setting alight the cloth and putting it through the letterbox of the flat in the early morning, causing a catastrophic blaze. The court heard that the convicted man’s brother resided in the block targeted but was on a trip to Wales at the time.

When cops searched MacNamara’s vehicle, a receipt was found for the petrol.

Three flats in the block were destroyed by the flames and smoke damage was caused to much of the building. A resident told the court that he had heard strange noises coming from upstairs which alerted him to the situation.

"I was standing out on the street,” the resident said, who potentially saved the lives of many people by banging on his neighbour’s doors to get their attention.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 1st

Numerous phone calls were made to the emergency services to report the fire. The court heard that because of the scale of the blaze 11 fire trucks were required on site. The Scottish fire service said the building, which was made up of local authority and private flats, was unsafe and confirmed the fire was set on purpose.

The presence of an accelerant was noted and a piece of fabric found in the letterbox of the flat where the fire began. It was reported that MacNamara had previous convictions mostly related to road traffic offences.

A psychological report was being requested for the convicted man, who will be sentenced later this year.