Ireland’s most dangerous prisoner in protective custody after threatening MORE Mountjoy staff

Stephen Penrose is now regarded as the most dangerous prisoner in Ireland

Stephen Penrose is being detained under Rule 63 in Mountjoy Prison

A double killer is in protective custody and isolation after threatening to kill more prison staff, a source has claimed.

Stephen Penrose is now regarded as the most dangerous prisoner in Ireland and is being detained under Rule 63 in Mountjoy Prison because of his security risk.

He is currently serving a life sentence for murder but was given an additional two years by a court only last week for threatening to burn down the home of a warder.

The notorious 40-year-old drug dealer is kept on his own in a special cell and is not allowed to mix with any other prisoners.

He eats, sleeps and exercises on his own and is banned from mixing with the rest of the prison population.

He could also be facing more prosecutions over his continual clashes with the jail staff.

It is alleged he exposed himself to a female warder several weeks ago which is now under investigation by Gardai.

A source said; "This fella is one of the worst prisoners we ever had.

"He is extremely angry and violent.

" Not a day goes by that he does not make a threat against warders - he hates each and everyone of us and is constantly giving us abuse.

"We all know he would attack any of us given half a chance and he is watched like a hawk.

"He is classified as a Rule 63 prisoner because of the threats he has made to staff.

"There may be more cases going to court because of his threats and intimidation."

Penrose has already been convicted in connection with the deaths of two people.

Murder victim Philip Finnegan

He was convicted of the murder two years ago of his best friend Philip Finnegan (24).

He abducted him and stabbed him to death in a row over a debt before burying him in a shallow grave in a woods near Naas, County Kildare.

The body was found by a dog walker who stumbled upon it three weeks later.

Penrose was also previously convicted of the manslaughter of David Sharkey, 28, in 2010 from Navan, Co Meath in another row over drugs.

He served just nine years in jail for that killing.

He has also been convicted of assaulting three prison officers while in custody.

The source added; " This guy is a really nasty piece of work."