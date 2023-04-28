Irate mum called gardaí a ‘shower of pigs and rats’ during drug search, court told
Judge Gerard Jones imposed a one-month sentence, which he suspended for a period of 12 months.
A mother-of-two called gardaí “a shower of pigs” and “rats” after they stopped her for the purposes of a drug search, a court has heard.
Jessica McCarthy (32) was irate at being stopped, but accepted her behaviour was completely in the wrong.
The defendant, of Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour and failing to follow the directions of gardaí on September 29, 2021.
Garda Rebecca Lloyd told Blanchardstown District Court she was on mobile patrol at Bridge View Halting Site in Clondalkin when she saw McCarthy acting suspiciously.
Gda Lloyd said she told the defendant she was going to search her, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and McCarthy became irate, telling her “you can f**k right away from me, you shower of pigs and rats”.
Gda Lloyd said following the search, McCarthy was directed to leave the area but she continued to use abusive language, and she was arrested and charged.
The court heard the defendant had seven previous convictions for public order matters.
Defence solicitor Rory Staines said McCarthy, a mother of two children, wished to apologise for her behaviour, and she accepted it was wrong.
Mr Staines said McCarthy had issues with drugs in the past, but was now working in a recycling centre.
The defendant was in a relationship, but her partner was in custody and she was “finding things difficult”, Mr Staines added.
