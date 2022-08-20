Investigators name Belfast murder victim as Gareth Rynne (39)

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries before he passed away

Investigators have named a man who was murdered in Belfast as 39-year-old Gareth Rynne.

Rynne was found with serious injuries in the Callender Street area of the city early on the morning of Sunday August 14th.

He was rushed to hospital where he later passed away.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Police have appealed for anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch with the detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 14/08/22.

They have also asked for anyone who was in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegal Square, Donegal Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 4am and 8am on Sunday August 14th to get in touch.