Investigation launched after burglary gang member found dead in his prison cell

The death in custody will now be investigated by the Irish Prison Service,

A MEMBER of a notorious burglary gang has been found dead in his prison cell today.

The man is his 20s was found unresponsive this morning at Limerick Prison where he was serving a sentence for breaking into a rural home four years ago.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed there has been a death in custody and “the next of kin have been notified.”

“This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, The Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant. The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office.”

The deceased man had been part of a Munster-based criminal gang and had been the target of a garda operation against them.

Another inmate died in the same prison on Christmas after becoming unwell.

He was named as father of one Michael Knapp Ryan (34) who was from St Mary's Park in Limerick city and had a number of convictions for violent disorder.

There was no suggestion of foul play his death and he was laid to rest on New Year’s Eve.

Fifteen people died in prison in 2022 up until September, compared to eight such deaths noted for all of 2021, according to figures provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

These included Robert O’Connor (34), from Darndale, Dublin, who died in hospital last August following an attack in Mountjoy Prison.

His death is now the subject of a murder investigation.

Four suspects were identified by prison staff shortly after the attack and have been questioned by gardaí.