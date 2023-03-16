Investigation after video shared on social media appears to show man stabbed in head

The incident occurred in the Brookfield Meadows area of Banbridge, Co Down

Police have said they are investigating an incident in Co Down after a video shared on social media appears to show a man being stabbed in the head.

The incident occurred in the Brookfield Meadows area of Banbridge on Saturday, February 11.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said no arrests have been made at this time but enquiries are ongoing.

The video shows a male and a woman in an altercation outside a property.

The man accuses the woman of spitting at him before he spits back towards her.

She then strikes him a number of times on the back of the head.

The male, who is recording the video, said she is “stabbing” him.

He then aims the camera at the back of his head where blood can be seen coming from a wound and streaming down his neck.

The two minute long video continues with the pair shouting profanities at each other.

At the end of the clip, the man rubs blood from the back of his head onto the window of a property.

Police have said anyone with any information of the incident should contact police in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1576 11/02/23.

Information can also be given online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org