Inmate stabs prison officer in the face during escape attempt from Mountjoy Prison

In a statement, the Irish Prison Service said it is “aware of an incident that occurred with an escort from Mountjoy Prison earlier today”.

A prison officer has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the face during an attempted escape in Dublin.

The suspect for the attack is a violent inmate who is currently serving a life sentence for a murder in the capital several years ago.

The victim in that case was an innocent young man who was stabbed to death following a personal dispute.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the assault this morning during which the suspect is understood to have used a homemade shiv to stab the prison officer in the face.

His injuries have been described as "significant" and he is currently undergoing treatment in the Mater Hospital for wounds to his cheek.

The prison officer is being treated in the Mater Hospital Photo: Tony Gavin

Sources have also praised the efforts of his colleagues to restrain the prisoner and assist the injured officer following the violent attack.

"This is an extremely serious incident involving a disruptive prisoner who is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

"The officers' colleagues have to be commended for how they handled this situation to subdue the inmate, to prevent any danger to the public, and to provide immediate assistance to the injured individual.

"It shows the dangers prison officers can face on a daily basis," the source added.

The attack happened after 10am this morning as the inmate was being escorted from Mountjoy Prison to a medical appointment in the Smithfield area of the city centre.

Authorities are treating the incident as an attempted escape and suspect the attack on the prison officer was pre-planned.

The suspect, aged in his 20s, has since been returned to Mountjoy Prison while gardaí have launched an investigation into the matter.

“An Garda Síochána have been informed and therefore the Irish Prison Service cannot comment on an ongoing investigation,” it added.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

The suspect has been described as a highly disruptive inmate who has regularly been disciplined behind bars.

He has been in custody since he was a teenager after being charged with murder and was subsequently convicted following a jury trial.

Only last month the Prison Officers Association (POA) raised concerns about the increase in attacks on prison staff at jails around the country.

Figures indicate that there has been a 63pc increase in injuries to staff as they try to control violence behind bars.