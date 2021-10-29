Inmate saves prison officer during 3am horror beating

He intervened to save the officer as he was being assaulted by a drug and booze fuelled inmate with the pole from a paint roller

Sources have confirmed to the Sunday World that the inmate came to the officer's aid as his attacker was smashing the pole into his face.

"He pulled the inmate off him and it's a good thing he did, or the damage could have been far worse," a source confirmed to the Sunday World.

The inmate who attacked the officer is understood to have been on a 'gin and zimmo' bender after he successfully smuggled the contraband into the open prison.

"The injured officer would be highly experienced and have more than 30 years in the job," the source said. "He was doing his 3am rounds when he was attacked. The fella who attacked him wouldn't normally be considered a violent or even aggressive kind of an inmate, but he was full of zimmos and gin.

"He came out the door at the officer and started beating him across the head and face with the pole of a painting brush."

The officer, who sustained lacerations to his face and head in the attack, was rushed to Sligo General Hospital in the aftermath of the attack before being moved to Galway where he was assessed to see whether surgery may be required to repair the damage.

The inmate who attacked him is currently serving a three-and-a half year sentence for committing a series of knife-point robberies while on bail for earlier robberies. His trial heard how, at the time of the offences, the inmate was addicted to cocaine and Valium and that this addiction 'resulted' in these offences.

The court heard the man led an unblemished life prior to these offences and it was claimed he was now clean of drugs.

In a statement to the Sunday World, the Irish Prison Service confirmed that the attack on the officer had been reported to gardai.

A source said Monday morning's incident would be reviewed by management in Loughan House in order to ensure there would be no repeats of the incident.