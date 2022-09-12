Infamous wife killer Joe O’Reilly working in prison tuck shop after prison transfer

The arrogant killer is a on wing where well behaved inmates enjoy a more open regime and is said to be “keeping his head down”

Joe O’Reilly was transferred to Midlands from Wheatfield last month over fears for his safety

Infamous wife killer Joe O’Reilly is back working behind bars again after his recent transfer to the Midlands Prison in Co Laois.

O’Reilly, who bludgeoned his wife Rachel Callely to death in 2004, is working in the tuck shop serving other inmates who can buy treats and toiletries using cash from their prison accounts.

The arrogant killer is a on wing where well behaved inmates enjoy a more open regime and is said to be “keeping his head down.”

He was suddenly transferred from Wheatfield Prison last month after rubbing a number of other inmates up the wrong way and they were fears he could be attacked, according to sources.

In the Dublin prison he had been working as a gardener.

Previously, while in Arbour Hill he worked in the kitchen and has always worked a prion job since getting sentenced to life in 2015

The former advertising executive, who turned 50 last April, was moved to the prison which houses many of the most notorious killers and sex offenders in the country.

These include a number of men serving life sentences for murdering their wives just like O’Reilly.

Killer Gary McCrea is in Midlands Prison

One of them is Donegal man Gary McCrea who killed his wife Dolores and tried to incinerate her body in a bonfire of tyres to cover his tracks.

Derek Finlay is another, who kicked his wife Noeleen Brennan in the stomach with enough force to split her liver in November 2008.

Killer Martin Kinneavy, who stabbed his partner of 14 years to death in row over money in 2005 is also detained in the Midlands Prison

Daniel Murtagh, sentenced to life for the murder of his partner Nadine Lott, is another among those in the prison who have taken the life of their partner or wife.

Rachel O’Reilly was bludgeoned to death

Although currently keeping out trouble O’Reilly’s time behind bars hasn’t always been smooth for the 6’5” killer described as ‘arrogant’.

In 2018 when he was working as a bin man in Wheatfield it was reported how he had been beaten up and left with bruises and scratches.

He is now into his 15th year behind bars after being sentenced to life in 2007 for bludgeoning his wife to death at their home in Naul three years earlier.

During his time behind bars O’Reilly has exhausted every avenue of appeal against the jury’s guilty verdict in 2007 with Supreme Court turning down permission for another appeal in 2016

He has also made numerous applications for temporary release and escorted visits to see family members, which so far have been turned down.