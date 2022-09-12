Infamous wife killer Joe O’Reilly working in prison tuck shop after prison transfer
Infamous wife killer Joe O’Reilly is back working behind bars again after his recent transfer to the Midlands Prison in Co Laois.
O’Reilly, who bludgeoned his wife Rachel Callely to death in 2004, is working in the tuck shop serving other inmates who can buy treats and toiletries using cash from their prison accounts.
The arrogant killer is a on wing where well behaved inmates enjoy a more open regime and is said to be “keeping his head down.”
He was suddenly transferred from Wheatfield Prison last month after rubbing a number of other inmates up the wrong way and they were fears he could be attacked, according to sources.
In the Dublin prison he had been working as a gardener.
Previously, while in Arbour Hill he worked in the kitchen and has always worked a prion job since getting sentenced to life in 2015
The former advertising executive, who turned 50 last April, was moved to the prison which houses many of the most notorious killers and sex offenders in the country.
These include a number of men serving life sentences for murdering their wives just like O’Reilly.
One of them is Donegal man Gary McCrea who killed his wife Dolores and tried to incinerate her body in a bonfire of tyres to cover his tracks.
Derek Finlay is another, who kicked his wife Noeleen Brennan in the stomach with enough force to split her liver in November 2008.
Killer Martin Kinneavy, who stabbed his partner of 14 years to death in row over money in 2005 is also detained in the Midlands Prison
Daniel Murtagh, sentenced to life for the murder of his partner Nadine Lott, is another among those in the prison who have taken the life of their partner or wife.
Although currently keeping out trouble O’Reilly’s time behind bars hasn’t always been smooth for the 6’5” killer described as ‘arrogant’.
In 2018 when he was working as a bin man in Wheatfield it was reported how he had been beaten up and left with bruises and scratches.
He is now into his 15th year behind bars after being sentenced to life in 2007 for bludgeoning his wife to death at their home in Naul three years earlier.
During his time behind bars O’Reilly has exhausted every avenue of appeal against the jury’s guilty verdict in 2007 with Supreme Court turning down permission for another appeal in 2016
He has also made numerous applications for temporary release and escorted visits to see family members, which so far have been turned down.
Today's Headlines
Leg-ging it | Three men with links to Ireland caught after stealing over €5,300 worth of Lego
shock discovery | Man whose body was discovered in Dublin flat suffered ‘severe head injuries’
Mac-game | Conor McGregor appears in computer game featuring an avatar based on himself
tributes | John Aldridge explains why Liverpool fans boo the British national anthem
shocking claims | Gardaí investigate alleged drugging and sex attack at Sligo ‘party house’
'Wild animal' | Australian man (77) killed by kangaroo he ‘kept as pet’ in rare attack
Mitchelstown Saints | Three Cork brothers who died in a gruesome murder suicide take bloody secret to their graves
heartbroken | Children who died in Co Westmeath car fire to be laid to rest on Thursday
Jed wrong | Jedward receive death threats over controversial comments about Queen Elizabeth II
stabbing incident | Woman (20s) arrested after man found with stab wounds outside Dublin apartment