Infamous gangster sues prison for 'failing to protect' him' from Kinahan cartel

Alan Wilson has been under major threat during his time in the Irish Prison System.

Infamous gangster is suing the Irish Prison Serving for failing to protect him from the Kinahan cartel.

According to The Irish Times, Alan Wilson, who was once a close associate of the gang, lodged a High Court case earlier this month.

The publication reports that Wilson claims he was subject to threats when he was first incarcerated in Mountjoy in 2017.

The 43-year-old said he repeatedly told prison officials that he was threatened by the cartel and requested a transfer to the Midlands Prison but was denied.

He was attacked by three other inmates in June 2019 and left with a 15cm scar to one side of his face and a 5cm scar on the other.

Sundayworld.com previously revealed that Wilson was the most under-threat inmate in the prison system since he was jailed in November 2017.

The mobster has been the subject of disciplinary sanctions on around 10 occasions with the vast majority of these being for chilling threats to jail staff.

In just over four years while serving time in three different prisons, Wilson has been handed around ten P19 reports which are handed to prisoners who have broken prison regulations and can lead to various punishments, depending on the severity of the offence.

He also said he informed the prison that the gang had a €20,000 bounty on his head for cutting or assaulting him, and €100,000 for killing him.

Wilson further claims that there was graffiti around the prison about him, and added that the B Landing, a protected area for prisoners under threat, was “notorious for the number of blades and razors retained by inmates there as contraband.”

His case, which names the IPS and the governor of Mountjoy Prison as defendants, is made up of 24 claims including that they failed in their duty of care by not implementing appropriate safeguards against the attack he was victim to.

The case is expected to be heard in 2023 by the High Court.

Wilson, who is a nephew of Martin ‘The General’ Cahill is serving 10 years behind bars for his role in a murder conspiracy that led to three completely innocent men being shot outside the Player's Lounge pub on Dublin’s northside in July, 2010.

Wilson was acting on the instructions of a dissident republican group led by now-deceased IRA man Sean Hunt when he sourced the firearms and vehicles used in the shooting and provided information about the getaway route and where to burn out the getaway car.

This is not the first time that Wilson is suspected of being involved in a gun attack on innocent people.

The thug who is from New Street Gardens in the capital’s south inner city was previously arrested and questioned about the murder of tragic Darren Cogan (22) shot and fatally wounded in a pub in Inchicore on June 25, 2011.

Gardai believed the murder was a case of mistaken identity and the shooting happened an hour after two men entered the pub and began shouting, ‘where are all the rats.’

They left the pub but returned shortly after midnight and discharged a number of shots one of which hit Mr Cogan in the chest and resulted in his murder, which still remains unsolved.

He was also tried for the murder of 18-year-old Marioara Rostas who was kidnapped on January 6th 2008.

The young Romanian woman had been begging on the street at a traffic junction in Dublin city centre when she was seen getting into a car by her brother.

A panicked call to another brother the next day confirmed fears that she had been kidnapped and held against her will.

She told of being sexually assaulted and could read some of the letters on a street sign from where she was being held. She was never heard from again.

Then in 2012, a protected witness brought gardaí to Kippure Forest in Co Wicklow, where she had been buried wrapped in plastic after being shot in the head.

Wilson was the only suspect in the murder. The case relied heavily on the evidence from the State witness, Fergus O’Hanlon, who painted a terrifying picture of Marioara’s last days.

The trial judge told the jury O'Hanlon had received benefits, such as money and accommodation, from being in the witness protection programme, and that it would be dangerous to convict on the basis of uncorroborated evidence.

After a five-week-long trial the jury, who would not have known Wilson was at the time in prison for a meat cleaver attack, found him not guilty.