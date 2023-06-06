‘I’m quitting life of crime’, says prolific offender with almost 300 convictions

Sidney Mowbray's latest conviction was for possession of drugs, criminal damage to a car with a rolling pin and disorderly behaviour

One of Ireland’s most prolific offenders says he is retiring from a life of crime — after almost 300 convictions.

In the latest chapter of a criminal career stretching back more than 30 years, Sidney Mowbray (54) was convicted at Limavady Magistrates Court of possession of drugs, criminal damage to a car with a rolling pin and disorderly behaviour.

This brought his total number of convictions to 284.

However, Mowbray says his days of appearing in court are over.

His solicitor told the court his client is determined to stay on the straight and narrow — but a judge said he had his “doubts” about Mowbray’s planned retirement from crime.

Outlining the details of Mowbray’s latest offences, a solicitor for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said 14 grams of cannabis, along with a number of “deal bags” and scales, were found in a coffee jar during the search of a house in Limavady on March 14, 2022.

During interview, Mowbray admitted the drugs were his and had been bought for personal use.

Defence solicitor, Derwin Harvey, said the last time Mowbray was in court in connection with the latest offences, he claimed he “was retiring from coming before the courts”.

“That is his plan,” said the solicitor.

Addressing Judge Peter King, Mr Harvey added: “I would hope this bit of offending is the last time you will see Mr Mowbray.”

The solicitor said the search during which the drugs were found last year was in relation to a package sent to Mowbray’s partner’s son at the address, which had been intercepted and had been found to contain Class C drugs.

He said Mowbray conceded at that time he was smoking cannabis as “opposed to drinking heavily”.

In relation to the attack on the car, which happened on October 10 last year, Mr Harvey said Mowbray had taken alcohol on that occasion.

The solicitor said there had been a “falling out” between Mowbray and a neighbour.

The court was told there had been “rumours” spread and his neighbour had parked their car outside Mowbray’s house on the day in question.

Mr Harvey said his client “was intoxicated, took a rolling pin and went outside and caused the damage”.

“When he sobered up, he was very apologetic for his behaviour and he states it was out of character,” said the solicitor.

Mowbray was fined £250 for possessing the cannabis.

He was jailed for a total of three months for damaging the car and disorderly behaviour but the sentence was suspended for a year.

He also ordered to pay £100 compensation to the owner of the car.

Judge King said: “Hopefully, Mr Mowbray can now enjoy a trouble-free retirement from the criminal justice system. I have my doubts but I am to be proved wrong.”

Two years ago, Mowbray became embroiled a dispute with a man he suspected was selling heroin in Limavady and decided to speak out after a woman died from an overdose.

As a result, he claimed every window in his house was smashed by the alleged dealer.