Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney warns those involved in horrific grave attack will “face karma”

Detectives believe the incident is directly linked to a simmering dispute in the Tallaght area, which in recent weeks has seen one botched shooting as well shots fired at a house in front of young children.

Screengrab shows aftermath of child's grave being smashed and set alight in cemetery

Notorious Dublin criminal Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney has said whoever is responsible for smashing up and burning two children’s graves in Tallaght will “face karma” and warned that people involved in such attacks in the past “have ended up in a grave themselves for their actions”.

The shocking attack happened in Bohernabreena Cemetery near Tallaght last Thursday.

Footage of the aftermath shows a headstone smashed on the ground and damaged by fire while floral tributes to the child were also destroyed.

Detectives believe the incident is directly linked to a simmering dispute in the Tallaght area, which in recent weeks has seen one botched shooting as well shots fired at a house in front of young children.

Gardaí are fearful the grave attack will add further fuel to the flames of the feud.

Notorious Crumlin criminal Ian Maloney extended his sympathies to the family over the incident, which he described as “sickening” and “the lowest of the low”.

Maloney, who has been involved in numerous feuds over the years, including the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud, said people who have carried out similar attacks on graves in the past have ended up in one themselves as a result.

Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney

“Whoever did this will face karma,” Maloney said in an online post. “In my 36 years on this earth I saw a number of graves getting smashed and they [the people behind attacks] ended up in a grave themselves for their actions.

"My thoughts are with you all. Pray for these, my God they need it, let the angels rest ffs.”

Maloney, who was once an enforcer for ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson’s gang, has around 100 convictions and served lengthy sentences for armed robbery and assault.

He has been involved in various feuds including one recently a feud with two criminal pals of UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who is not involved in crime.

While Maloney did not make any threats himself in relation to the grave attack, several other people have warned they will get the people behind it.

The family of the child whose grave was damaged are not suspected of any involvement in the feuding.

A garda spokesman confirmed that inquiries into the incident are continuing.

“Gardaí received report of an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Bohernabreena area of Tallaght, Co Dublin at approximately 7pm yesterday, Thursday, May 25, 2023. No arrests have been made. Inquiries are ongoing,” the spokesman said.

Gardaí believe the grave was attacked by associates of a young criminal who was the target of a shooting in the Tallaght area last Tuesday.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was rammed off a bike before shots were fired at him but he avoided serious injury.

He is also the chief suspect in the knife murder of innocent teenager Reece Cullen (17) in 2017 – a killing not related to the current dispute.