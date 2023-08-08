Ian Bailey opens up about finding ‘new love’ and attention from ‘beautiful ladies’ online

“Another funny and unexpected result to taking to social media platforms was I started receiving texts and contacts from a lot of ladies.”

Ian Bailey has opened up about how he met his ‘new love’ following his split from long-term partner Jules Thomas.

Bailey, was speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Ian Bailey: In His Own Words

“That summer I was squeezed out of my slot at the Schull Sunday market,” Ian said.

Ian Bailey

“Ironically, along with Jules I had been one of the original traders. I continued to trade selling my two books in poetry and stories and my hand carved wood bowls as an independent rebel trader.

“In October of 2021, I was admitted to what is known as temporary emergency accommodation. Fortunately for me, I found myself in a small cabin in Glencarriff run by a wonderful, friendly and protective and supportive family.

“I also found a new love. A lovely, colourful, cultured lady who came and visited me. The lady was wonderful. She journeyed down to West Cork and that was the beginning of a lovely affair, and it gave me a great lift to be appreciated and loved for what I am,” said Ian.

In May 2019, Mr Bailey was tried in absentia before a Paris criminal court and was convicted of the murder of French writer Sophie Toscan du Plantier. A French magistrate imposed a 25 year prison sentence.

Over the past 13 years, the French have attempted to extradite Mr Bailey on three separate occasions - with the extradition bids rejected by the Irish courts on each occasion

The Manchester-born poet was twice arrested by Gardaí for questioning in relation to the death of Ms du Plantier in 1997 and 1998.

He was released without charge on both occasions and has always maintained his innocence.

On the podcast, Mr Bailey also explained how he has been trolled and even received a death threat since setting up social media accounts.

Two years ago, Mr Bailey decided to set up online accounts, with the help of a companion. This led to some negative feedback, which he reported to authorities.

“There are few dark patches. In the summer of 2021 I lost my social media virginity. A friend helped me get set up on Facebook, Instagram, the social media platforms including one called Twitter, which I call Twatter.

“I received one direct death threat on Facebook, which I reported to the guards and I also noted that I had become the subject of what is known as trolling on Twitter.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

“Because inadequate and sick individuals can operate behind anonymous Twitter handles, I became the subject of abusive twitterings,” he said.

The English man further described the interest he says he has received from women and talks about being brought by an attractive woman on holiday to Kerry.

“Another funny and unexpected result to taking to social media platforms was I started receiving texts and contacts from a lot of ladies. Some of them are extremely beautiful. I actually met a few of them and I’m in touch to this day with some.

“Having been so vilified, demonised and subjected to nastiness, it was great to be on the receiving end of admiration, love and affection and appreciation,” Mr Bailey added.

Back in 2020, the High Court ruled that Mr Bailey cannot be extradited to France to serve a 25-year prison sentence imposed on him by a French court for the murder of Sophie 24 years ago.

Mr Justice Paul Burns said that, for an extradition to be allowed under the European Arrest Warrant Act 2003, there had to be reciprocity between Ireland and the country seeking the extradition.

Mr Bailey’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer said at the time: “Mr Bailey is extremely relieved at the decision that has been made today. The impact on his life of the entire situation has been extremely challenging for him for the past 24 years. He always expresses his sadness and his sympathy for the late Madame Toscan du Plantier, whilst at the same time always maintaining his innocence in relation to anything or any connection to that dreadful crime.”