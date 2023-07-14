How surveillance op on Spanish-based drugs gang led to John Gilligan’s arrest

Godfather busted as undercover cops watched another gang

Cocky mobser John Gilligan drinking in the sun before his arrest by cops

The international investigation which led to the arrest of John Gilligan on the Costa Blanca began after cops carried out surveillance on another Spanish-based drug gang.

Undercover officers secretly watched on as the mob held several meetings with Irish connections who were based in the holiday resort of Alicante.

The surveillance operation led cops to Gilligan’s doorstep and prompted authorities to launch Operation Godfather, which targeted the notorious criminal and involved gardai and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

They then carried out electronic and physical surveillance on Gilligan’s crew and allegedly established that the gang was sending drugs to Ireland and the UK through the postal service hidden between boxes of kids’ clothes and toys.

The operation led to the seizure of cannabis and sleeping tablets as well as firearms and Gilligan’s arrest at his home in Torrevieja in Alicante in 2020.

Gilligan, 71, and other associates, including his son Darren, are currently awaiting trial in Spain and the pint-sized godfather is facing up to eight years and four months behind bars.

The case against them was due to get under way last October but was delayed because Darren had left Spain for Ireland.

He was arrested by gardai in Dublin in April and appeared in court two weeks ago, when he volunteered to be surrendered back to Spain to face trial.

Now, more details have emerged into how the operation against Gilligan unfolded.

Narcotics officers attached to the Spanish police’s drugs and organised crime unit, Udyco, had been following and monitoring a gang operating in the Mar Menor area who were growing marijuana in houses, garages, warehouses and greenhouses near Murcia in south east Spain.

While they had the growers under surveillance they watched as they met with members of Gilligan’s crew in Torrevieja.

An inspector involved in the investigation told Spanish news outlet La Verdad that the operation led them to believe that Gilligan’s operation “was dedicated to the acquisition of drugs, mainly marijuana, from growers here in the region, to then send it to the United Kingdom through the post office, hidden between boxes of toys.”

The drugs were also allegedly smuggled into Ireland via courier deliveries in boxes containing flip-flops and children’s towels.

The investigation led to Spanish cops contacting gardai and the NCA who gave their full co-operation in helping dismantle Gilligan’s gang.

Police intercepted four postal shipments containing four kilos of marijuana and 15,000 Zopiclone sleeping pills, known as ‘zimmos’, and then moved in on Gilligan at his Torrevieja duplex in October 2020.

Armed police ordered Gilligan to the ground in the raid and reports at the time of his arrest said he soiled himself during the bust.

Police found a .357 Magnum revolver during a search of the property and while they noted at the time it was the same model of weapon used to kill Veronica Guerin, tests later revealed it was not the murder weapon.

The Sunday Independent crime journalist was murdered by Gilligan’s gang because she was writing about his operation.

Gilligan was tried over Veronica’s murder but acquitted. His associate Brian Meehan is currently serving life for his involvement in the killing.

Gilligan was jailed for drugs offences before his release from prison in 2013. He fled Ireland after he survived an attempt on his life in Clondalkin, Dublin, shortly after his release from prison.

He spent just under two months in prison in Spain after being arrested on the drugs and firearms charges in October 2020 and is currently out on bail awaiting trial.