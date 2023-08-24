How provo priest Father Patrick Ryan became IRA’s main man in Europe

‘He would have been an extremely valuable asset for any organisation, and in this case it was the IRA’

Patrick Ryan is now in his nineties

As the IRA’s priest, Father Patrick Ryan fought a 20-year war against the British state.

A man of the cloth, he was the Provos’ man in Europe.

His hand was in some of the most notorious terrorist incidents of the Conflict, including the murder of three off-duty British Army soldiers in the Netherlands, and the Brighton bomb in which five members of Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Party were killed.

For two decades he stayed one step ahead of the intelligence agencies and when eventually detained, he evaded extradition to the UK in a controversial case in 1988.

He once famously told the BBC he was “one hundred per cent’’ involved in IRA bomb making.

The remarkable journey from a man of the cloth to unrepentant terrorist who played a part in a multitude of murders is detailed in new book ‘The Padre’.

BBC journalist Jennifer O’Leary

Written by award winning BBC journalist Jennifer O’Leary, it is the detailed account of a career in international terrorism.

Based on the back of years of meetings and interviews with the Catholic cleric, it is the story of one man’s war against the British state.

“He does not and never has, sought forgiveness,” she told the Sunday World.

“He is at ease with what he has done and has no regrets, or rather as he says in the book his only regret that they were not more efficient.”

It portrays a ruthless man who was wholly committed to the paths he chose in life — in the first instance to join the priesthood, travelling to the missions in east Africa where he worked in Tanganyika, and then as an impassioned Irish Republican freedom fighter.

Thatcher described him as a “very dangerous man’’ — and she was right.

Ironically, were it not for a difference of opinion with his superior while in Africa, one of the most spectacular and deadly “careers’’ in terrorism may not have happened.

His return to Ireland in 1969 coincided with the outbreak of the Conflict and it awoke a deeply-held republicanism instilled in him by his mother.

“He is a man of contradictions, he went to east Africa in the pursuit of something positive. Had he stayed none of this would have happened.

“He is the sort of character that whatever he applies himself to he does it wholeheartedly, I would say resourcefulness and cunning are his chief traits,” says Jennifer.

Ryan’s role on behalf of the IRA was known only to an elite few. IRA bomb-makers carefully constructed increasingly sophisticated devices without ever knowing that a one-time priest, a so-called man of God, had sourced their key component: the Memo Park timer.

The gadget designed by Ryan was adopted by the IRA as a reliable and accurate bomb detonation timer, with devastating results.

The Brighton Bomb

The component was used in the Brighton bomb in 1984. Planted under a bath in a room at the Grand Hotel and timed to go off late at night when members of Thatcher’s government and Tory party were in their beds.

He sourced microswitches in Colonel Gaddafi’s Libya, shipping them home to a grateful IRA who put them to devastating use.

It’s impossible to say how many deaths the IRA’s priest was either directly or indirectly involved in.

“In writing the book I was conscious it will cause as much distress as interest which is why I’ve detailed the many awful tragedies caused by the IRA throughout the Seventies and Eighties.

“His involvement, as a Catholic priest, will also be very hurtful to many people,” said Jennifer.

IRA priest Father Patrick Ryan

Ryan’s ‘behind the scenes’ involvement with IRA active service units in Europe included a tip off that led to the 1979 shooting dead of a senior bank official in Brussels in a case of mistaken identity.

‘When the IRA men made their move, they did so because they saw a car at the Ambassador’s gate and put bullets in the man’s head. But it was the wrong man,” he says.’

He also details his meetings with then IRA Chief of Staff Martin McGuinness.

He said: ‘Libyan intelligence was able to tell me more about what was going on in the IRA than McGuinness ever did.’

Jennifer says: “When we tell stories of people involved in horrific acts there is an expectation of somebody seeking forgiveness, there is none of that here, he does not have any regrets.”

Ryan’s story is an illustration of how intricate and sophisticated the IRA war machine had become. There were Active Service Units (ACU) across Europe and extensive international links beyond the continent.

“Their tentacles stretched in Europe and beyond. Ryan’s ability to speak languages and the fact he never had a yearning to get married meant he was all in.

“He would have been an extremely valuable and resourceful asset for any organisation, in this case it was the IRA.”

His talents allowed him to remain one step of the pursuing law agencies and the fact he was never formerly inducted into the IRA made him difficult to pin down or monitor.

“He was never Green Booked, so he was never acting under orders from an IRA commander, so was able to operate very much as his own man. He never met IRA commanders and used intermediaries to get messages to ACUs across Europe.”

Patrick Ryan put himself up for election

Even his choice of base was carefully planned.

“He bought a flat in Benidorm, where there is a high volume of people, there was always strangers in town. So even that was the result of very careful assessment,” says Jennifer.

In June 1988 it appeared his luck had run out when Belgian police arrested him at an apartment in Brussels where officers recovered bomb making equipment and cash.

Despite attempts by the UK to have him extradited there a European court instead sent him to his homeland where he successfully fought off further British extradition attempts — much to the fury of Margaret Thatcher.

It ensured her nemesis never saw the inside of a British court.

In 1989 he stood as a candidate for the European Parliament, falling short despite winning 30,000 votes. Now in his nineties, the IRA’s Padre leads a quiet life.

“It took a long time for him to agree to do the book, I don’t think there’s a deep meaningful reason, he often said to me ‘I don’t think anybody would be interested in reading that’.”

Padre by Jennifer O’Leary is published by Merrion Books priced £18.99/ €19.99