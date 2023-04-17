How Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch went from criminal mastermind to murder accused

Hutch had a reputation as a criminal genius who pulled off spectacular bank robberies

Gerry Hutch wears a disguise as he leaves after attending the funeral service for his brother Eddie Hutch, — © REUTERS

GANGLAND figure Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch didn’t plan to spend his 60th birthday behind bars in Wheatfield Prison last week.

Until 2015, when his nephew Gary Hutch was shot dead in Spain, he had been retired from crime but had intervened to help his relatives in a dispute with the Kinahans over money.

His nephew’s murder changed that and, the Special Criminal Court was told he led the attempt to kill Daniel Kinahan at The Regency Hotel in 2016.

Kinahan fled but key gang member David Byrne was shot dead in that attack and the now US sanctioned Sean McGovern escaped with being wounded.

The audacious daylight attack in which the attackers dressed as gardaí in tactical gear set off a catastrophic train of bloody events.

Hutch had a reputation as a criminal genius who pulled off spectacular bank robberies, the proceeds of which were invested in property that has made him a multi-millionaire.

A younger Gerry Hutch

He is regarded as a Robin Hood figure in his native north inner city and was given The Monk nickname thanks to his clean-living lifestyle.

Born in 1963, Hutch began his criminal career with the gang called the Bugsy Malones, snatching cash and other low-level crimes.

He picked up convictions between 1970 and 1983 and despite being questioned over various other crimes was never successfully prosecuted again.

Hutch is believed to be the man behind the £1.7million theft from a Securicor cash in transit van in Marino Mart, North Dublin, in 1987.

The £3 million Brinks Allied depot robbery in Clonshaugh, also in the north of the city, in 1995 is also believed to have been carried out following a sophisticated plan devised by The Monk.

Inside Gerry Hutch's limo service

In 1997 he was targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau who described him in court as a gang leader.

He later settled with CAB, paying around £1.2million.

In 2008, he told RTE’s Crime Correspondent Paul Reynolds, it was a tax settlement and denied being involved in crime.

"Oh, yes, a convicted criminal - I am that," he said. "But not a convicted armed robber. Not a convicted hitman; not a convicted drug dealer…. "I've done a lot of business in property, it was a good time - that's where I made my money."

When it was put to him that the Garda, the CAB and many in the criminal world believe he made his money through armed robberies, he told RTE's Paul Reynolds: "I don't care what they believe to be honest but what can I say?

"If everyone believes I done it, hands up. I didn't do them. That's all I can say."

He insisted the reason the CAB reached a pounds 1.2million settlement with him was because of his "ignorance to the tax laws".

He added: "But they didn't take money off me from security van robberies and say, 'We want tax out of that'."

Unlike other gangland criminals he successfully created a public persona and was photographed with Mike Tyson as he chauffeured the boxer around Dublin in his Carry Any Body limo.

His retirement plans began to unravel in August 2014 when boxer Jamie Moore was shot and wounded in Spain in what was a case of mistaken identity with Daniel Kinahan being the real target.

Gerry Hutch wears a disguise as he leaves after attending the funeral service for his brother Eddie Hutch, — © REUTERS

Gary Hutch who was subsequently murdered was blamed while it was heard at the Special Criminal Court Patrick Hutch jr had been personally shot in the leg by Daniel Kinahan as punishment for his role.

The Monk narrowly escaped being shot while in a pub in Lanzarote in December 2015 and the following February saw The Regency attack.

He spent the next five years on the run as the feud erupted with the Kinahan Cartel killing two more nephews, Gareth Hutch and Derek Coakely Hutch.

His brother Eddie Hutch was also shot dead within days of the Regency shooting and two friends Noel Kirwan and Noel Duggan were also murdered.

As a huge garda effort went into investigating the feuding gangs The Monk was arrested in Spain in August 2021 and flown back to Ireland to face trial.