How Dublin man who owed €80k in drug debt survived cocaine addiction hell

A Dublin man has spoken of the insanity of drug addiction and how he managed to rack up debts of €80,000 debts before he managed to turn his life around.

David Gorman spoke on the Upfront programme with Katie Hannon about his five-year cocaine addiction which started socially but ended up costing him €80,000.

“It was €900 per week for one full year,” David revealed. “I would be texting people at five in the morning begging for drugs.

Things began to deteriorate for the Coolock man after his dreams of being a soccer star were dashed by injury.

“Football was everything, since the age of five. I was good for my age. I had more clubs than Tiger Woods.

“But I got an ACL tear and that injury led to my addiction really. It sounds stupid but I felt like I lost a part of myself when I couldn’t play anymore. It was such a huge part of my life.

“I started working in a warehouse, then did an apprenticeship, but I was using drugs socially,” David said.

The Dubliner then headed off to Scandinavia to try make a change in his life.

“I moved to Denmark and that’s when things escalated. I was living with lads my age and it just got out of hand.

“Coke was getting a hold on me; I went there to get away from it. There was no escape, the lads were bringing it from Ireland and selling it over there.

“It feels like euphoria, you’re energised, buzzing, talking, you have lots of energy.

“I was a hyper person and it made me extra hyper. It numbed me from my feelings with my knee injury,” David said.

David spoke about the way drug addiction creeps up on people and how dangerous it becomes.

“It basically numbed me but quickly turned to regret. I couldn’t stop. I started with friends at the weekend; halves on a bag, 50 euro each.

“Tip away at that then eventually it’s ‘I want my own bag’, then two bags in case there’s a party after the club.

“You just want more and more, chasing it, texting people at five am asking if they are around.

“They let me rake up a 30k bill. I would send essay messages begging for drugs, and I always got it.

“There’s no fear of consequences, legal or otherwise,” he added. “Dealers pull up on your road, car window down, there’s no fear.”

David’s loved ones slowly began to realise the horror of his coke addiction.

“I had to tell my family I owed some money, what could they do, it did destroy them.

“My family were afraid I would pass away in the bedroom. They got me a drug counsellor, that really helped.

“I had wasted away; my beard hid my sunken face. I was 50 kilos, I wasn’t eating, all my money was (spent) on drug debts, I didn’t even buy socks.

“Things got dangerous, the people I owed money to weren’t big gangsters, but once I paid every month they didn’t care.

“It was €900 per week for a full year, overall 80k in total I owed. It turned me into a liar. I was sure I would be dead over the drug use.

“Then one day I was on the M1 cycling to work, I was suicidal, I fully intended to run into a lorry. I was crying by a railing.

“But a car pulled in. Two gardaí saved my life. They brought me home,” said David.

He had reached rock bottom around this point but miraculously managed turned his life around.

“I had psychosis; I was sure everyone was actors at that point. I was crawling the carpet in my bedroom looking for bits of cocaine, then I stabbed my nostrils with a screwdriver.

“When I woke up, I looked in the mirror. I saw all the destruction I caused myself and my family. That was the day. Enough was enough.

“You only fail when you stop trying. I kept at the rehab. I started going to the gym. I cut ties with negative people. I got positive. I learned mindfulness.

“Routine is crucial. You are in for the fight of your life but what you get at the end is so worth it. I hate to think of people out there suffering, you only fail when you stop trying,” David added, as he plans a career in communications.