Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry assaulted at his home in Ballymun, Dublin
Fr Peter McVerry is “recovering from his injuries” after being assaulted at his home in Ballymun, north Dublin on Wednesday morning.
The founder of the Peter McVerry Trust answered the door to a man looking for help in the early hours of Wednesday morning, June 8, and was attacked.
Pat Doyle, CEO of the national housing and homeless charity, confirmed that Mr McVerry, aged in his 70s, was involved in the incident.
“Fr Peter McVerry sustained minor injuries leading to bruising on his face, particularly around one eye. After this brief engagement the person left. Gardaí were not called,” he told sundayworld.com.
The individual is believed to have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.
Mr Doyle said that he rushed to the priest’s home to administer first aid and offer support soon after the incident took place.
He added that Peter is “recovering from his injuries” which “did not result in hospitalisation or attendance at A&E.”
“The person has since realised the impact of their actions and has presented and apologised to Peter. There will be no Gardaí involvement and Peter considers the matter closed,” Mr Doyle continued.
Read more
“Peter has stressed that this is only the second time in 40 years that he has been assaulted and that he does not want this minor incident to distract from the issue of homelessness and people impacted by it.
“Peter is already back carrying out, and focusing on, his work to help vulnerable people impacted by homelessness and addiction.”
A woman provided accommodation by the Peter McVerry Trust said that she was “angry, shocked, and disgusted” to learn of the attack.
"He’s just a lovely, lovely person. When I heard, I cried my eyes out. It shouldn’t have happened,” she told The Sunday World.
"He’s done a lot for the homeless. He’s done a lot for me, personally. It shouldn’t have happened to him because he’s been so nice to everyone.”
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home