Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry assaulted at his home in Ballymun, Dublin

Homelessness campaigner opened the door of his home to a person looking for help in the early hours of Wednesday morning, June 8, and was attacked.

Fr Peter McVerry suffered facial injuries during the incident at his home in Dublin. Pic: Damien Eagers

Fr Peter McVerry is “recovering from his injuries” after being assaulted at his home in Ballymun, north Dublin on Wednesday morning.

The founder of the Peter McVerry Trust answered the door to a man looking for help in the early hours of Wednesday morning, June 8, and was attacked.

Pat Doyle, CEO of the national housing and homeless charity, confirmed that Mr McVerry, aged in his 70s, was involved in the incident.

“Fr Peter McVerry sustained minor injuries leading to bruising on his face, particularly around one eye. After this brief engagement the person left. Gardaí were not called,” he told sundayworld.com.

The individual is believed to have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

Mr Doyle said that he rushed to the priest’s home to administer first aid and offer support soon after the incident took place.

He added that Peter is “recovering from his injuries” which “did not result in hospitalisation or attendance at A&E.”

“The person has since realised the impact of their actions and has presented and apologised to Peter. There will be no Gardaí involvement and Peter considers the matter closed,” Mr Doyle continued.

“Peter has stressed that this is only the second time in 40 years that he has been assaulted and that he does not want this minor incident to distract from the issue of homelessness and people impacted by it.

“Peter is already back carrying out, and focusing on, his work to help vulnerable people impacted by homelessness and addiction.”

A woman provided accommodation by the Peter McVerry Trust said that she was “angry, shocked, and disgusted” to learn of the attack.

"He’s just a lovely, lovely person. When I heard, I cried my eyes out. It shouldn’t have happened,” she told The Sunday World.

"He’s done a lot for the homeless. He’s done a lot for me, personally. It shouldn’t have happened to him because he’s been so nice to everyone.”