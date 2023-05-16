Homeless charity boss says car attacked during protest at Dublin’s Sandwith Street

“We were verbally abused and received death threats.”

The CEO of Streetlink Homeless Support (SHS) has described how his charity’s car was attacked by a crowd of thugs on Sandwith Street as volunteers removed refugees’ personal belongings.

On Friday, a homeless encampment in an alleyway off Pearse Street was burned down following tense stand-off between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protestors.

Speaking to the Sunday World, SHS chief Padraic Drummond said their car was repeatedly ‘booted’ by anti-immigration protestors during the tense incident.

SHS are a Dublin-based homeless welfare organisation who support rough sleepers in the city.

“Our outreach vehicle was hemmed in on Sandwith Street for half an hour, they were booting our car and throwing missiles,” Padraic said.

The wrecked encampment on Sandwith Street — © Fergal Phillips

Padraic said the authorities need to take action urgently to prevent further escalation of tensions.

He said volunteers on the ground had warned him there was a risk of violence in advance of Friday’s protest.

"On Thursday last we were contacted by activists concerned about the safety of those at Sandwith Street - that local youths had been stirred up by right wing agitators- and that they had been pestering the homeless at the encampment.

“We strongly advised those present to leave when we heard there was a protest planned. We knew the agitators involved.

“We’ve known them over the past three to four years so we strongly advised those present to leave, that large numbers could turn up and it could turn ugly.

Gardaí separate the two groups

“We provided assistance in getting the homeless out, their belongings, to a safe location.

“Unfortunately, when we were leaving, our car – our outreach vehicle- was hemmed in on Sandwith Street for half an hour, they were booting our car and throwing missiles,” Padraic said.

The charity group were quick to identify themselves to the mob by showing identification.

However, this attempt to get those involved to refrain from violence was in vain.

“We had high-vis bibs hanging over the seats, I showed them my ids - that we were a charity. They wouldn’t let us leave. We received death threats and verbal abuse, we had to be escorted out by the Gardaí.

“The Gardaí I think have dealt with the situation as best they could. The location was burned down after activists were escorted out.

“The agitators wouldn’t leave until they were satisfied, until they confirmed the place was empty.

“There’s 28 from Sandwith Street currently being accommodated at a new location, we are negotiating on their behalf with state bodies.

“From those that arrived in March, they will be accommodated first. The Refugee Council of Ireland is advocating on behalf of Roderic O’Gorman.

“We are really worried about agitators coming and laying siege to the new location. We urgently need this wrapped up as quick as possible,” Mr Drummond said.