Home of innocent relative of notorious drugs boss Mr Flashy is attacked

Man is arrested after latest incident in deadly gangland feud

Damage to the glass porch doors of the house

CCTV of the man who is charged with manslaughter for punch attack

These images show the aftermath of an attack on the home of an innocent female relative of the Finglas gang boss known as ‘Mr Flashy’.

The porch doors of the house were smashed in the attack on the innocent woman’s home in the north Dublin suburb on Wednesday.

Mr Flashy

Gardaí from Finglas arrested a man in connection with the attack and he has since appeared in court charged with criminal damage.

The panes of glass in the doors have since been replaced.

Mr Flashy is involved in a bitter feud in the area which claimed the life of his rival James Whelan, who was shot dead in Finglas in April last year.

There have been numerous other incidents linked to the feud, including unsuccessful gun attacks on Mr Flashy and his associates as well as petrol bomb attacks and violent assaults.

Mr Flashy escaped injury, but a close associate received minor injuries when a gunman opened fire at them in Finglas in December after they had signed on at a local Garda station.

The pair also cheated death when gunmen opened fire on them in another gun attack last summer.

Mr Flashy is currently before the court in relation to a violent incident linked to ongoing feuding in the area.

Six British criminals, suspected of being contract killers, were arrested in Spain in February following a gun attack on three associates of Mr Flashy at a lake near the holiday resort of Marbella last September. One of Mr Flashy’s associates received gunshot injuries in the attack.

A submachine gun, four pistols and a Smith and Wesson revolver were among evidence seized during the operation, as well as balaclavas, a bullet-proof vest and a GPS tracker that the Brits allegedly used to follow their victims.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a weapon at officers who had to fire warning shots to get him to lay his gun down.

Gardaí raiding a house linked to Mr Flashy

Sources close to the investigation believe the gang planned to kill the 24-year-old man shot in the side as well as the two other Irishmen he was with.

While the gang members have appeared in court in relation to that incident while they remain under investigation, some have since been released from custody.

One member of the gang has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a punch attack which killed a bouncer in a restaurant in the Costa Del Sol town of Mijas earlier this month.

The 32-year-old appeared in court in Spain in relation to the attack but has since been released on bail.

His passport was seized and he has to sign on regularly in court while he remains under investigation for manslaughter.

José Rafael Pisani Pardo died after he was punched when he tried to break up a fight at Olivia’s restaurant in the town on April 16.

Police believe he intervened in a dispute in the restaurant and tried to restrain the suspect who got free and allegedly punched him on the chin.

The bouncer fell and hit his head as he was knocked unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he was admitted to intensive care with severe heard injuries but fell into a coma and died hours later.