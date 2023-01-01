Hit team ‘who can’t shoot or drive properly' blamed for Finglas botched hit on Mr Flashy associate

In the attack, a very close associate of gang boss ‘Mr Flashy’ was shot in the buttocks and hand on Cardiffsbridge Road, Finglas, on Dublin’s northside.

Gardaí investigating the area where Paul Cullen was shot dead (below) — © Collins Dublin, Colin Keegan

James Whelan was gunned down by the Mr Flashy mob

Paul Cullen was shot dead in the Cabra House Pub in 2013

Gang boss ‘Mr Flashy’ was siging on at Garda station before the attack

A reckless gunman who is considered one of gangland’s ‘worst getaway drivers’ and a notorious criminal who ‘can’t shoot properly’ have been blamed for an attempted murder linked to the deadly Finglas feud.

The Sunday World can reveal that a major investigation involving the seizure of CCTV and vehicles is ongoing following the shooting at 9pm on Monday, December 5 last.

Two career criminals have been identified as suspects in the farcical hit attempt.

After multiple shots were fired at the drugs boss and his very close associate in the botched assassination attempt, the gunmen sped from the scene and crashed their car in the Berryfield area of Finglas before setting the vehicle alight to destroy forensic evidence.

This attempted murder was part of an ongoing west Dublin drugs feud between the drugs trafficker nicknamed ‘Mr Flashy’ and his local rivals.

The shooting was reported outside a shop in Finglas at around 9pm on the night.

‘Mr Flashy’ was present when the younger associate was shot.

At the time, both men were facing serious charges linked to the bitter Finglas feud and had only signed on at the local garda station as part of their bail conditions minutes before the gun attack.

It has emerged that their bail conditions have now been changed and detectives believe the gunmen had been watching the garda station, knowing that the pair had to attend there.

The duo left in a taxi which was then rammed by another vehicle – they jumped out and ran and it was at this stage that multiple shots were fired at them.

The attempted murder is being linked to the bitter Finglas feud which has seen dozens of violent incidents this year and the gun murder of James ‘Whela’ Whelan (29) by the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang in April.

“No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson told the Sunday World of the shooting.

This weekend sources have nominated the hapless duo involved in the gun attack.

“One lad can’t shoot properly, the other can’t drive – some hit team them,” a local source quipped.

The alleged getaway driver for the attempted murder cannot be named here because he is facing separate firearms charges before the courts which are linked to another west Dublin feud.

He is a career criminal in his mid-40s who has previously been involved in botched gun attacks.

This 2022 version of the Finglas feud started almost a year ago when a very young associate of this gangster assaulted and stole at least one watch on a bus from Mr Flashy’s associate, who was shot in the buttocks in early December.

This led to that juvenile being brutally assaulted just days later and a series of seemingly never ending tit-for-tat incidents in the gangland warfare.

The watch incident led to an escalation of the feud in Finglas with numerous incidents between the rival factions, including abductions, assaults and gun attacks.

The feud claimed the life of James Whelan, who was shot dead on Deanstown Avenue in Finglas in April.

Whelan was on the opposite side of the feud to Mr Flashy’s crew but, like a number of people involved, was once pals with members of the rival gang.

Referring to the alleged getaway driver for the most recent gun attack, a source said: “You would think at this age he should know better, he is already facing a huge stretch for the charges he is up on (which cannot be outlined for legal reasons).

“It is said he is very hungry for money at the moment because he is facing potentially a long time behind bars and he wants to look after his family when he is locked up and won’t be able to provide for them.

“This is a dangerous situation really as he is a very cynical old-school criminal with contacts on both sides of the city.”

The suspected shooter in the botched murder attempt in December is a man in his late 30s from the Finglas area, who is well known to Gardaí for involvement in organised crime.

Gardaí investigating the area where James Whelan was killed — © RollingNews.ie

“While he knows how to fire a gun, this is a lad that did not always hit his target and that seems to be what happened in this incident near the garda station,” a source said.

He has served a number of prison sentences for violent incidents and has also been questioned by gardaí as part of murder inquiries.

He was arrested by gardaí in relation to a gangland gun attack on Karl Wynne, who died in hospital seven weeks after being shot in the head and body in Tallaght in 2013.

He was also a suspect in the murder of Paul Cullen, who was shot dead in Cabra House pub in March 2013.