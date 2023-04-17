‘Highly sensitive and personal’ data of 1,000 sex abuse victims stolen by scammers

Fraudsters may attempt to contact the organisations and people whose data they have stolen in an attempt to extort money from them

The data of hundreds of sexual abuse victims has been stolen in a ransomware attack.

The attack targeted a company that manages data for around 140 charities and non-profit organisations in Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK, was targeted by cyber criminals last month.

It is believed 1,000 survivors have had “highly sensitive and personal” information stolen. When alleged perpetrators and others are included, the number of people affected is believed to be around 2,000.

It is now believed fraudsters may attempt to contact the organisations and people whose data they have stolen in an attempt to extort money from them.

A spokesperson for Derry-based Evide said that as soon as it became aware that its systems had been accessed, it contacted the police and engaged cyber security specialists to help it contain the issue and support recovery efforts.

None of the material stolen, which is described as "highly sensitive and personal information", has so far been published on the darknet or other online forums.

The four organisations are located in Dublin and the south of the country and include One in Four, which helps adults who have experienced childhood sexual abuse.

One in Four chief executive Maeve Lewis said she believes over 1,000 people who sought support from the charity have been affected.

She said the charity has so far contacted around 500 people whose personal information may have been stolen. It has also set up a helpline for victims which will operate from today.

Ms Lewis urged people to be vigilant in relation to unusual emails or text messages.

“We have become aware that our clients’ personal data has been accessed so that means email addresses, phone numbers and so on have been accessed,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We’re being told by cyber security experts that that data is very valuable because it can be sold to people who then go on to try and commit fraud.

“We’ve been reaching out to people and trying to contact people individually for the last week or so. If they’ve not heard from us, they can access support and information on our website.”

It is believed around 2,000 victims, survivors and suspected perpetrators may have been affected in Ireland, along with other organisations and individuals in Northern Ireland and the UK.

The attack is being investigated by specialist detectives from the PSNI Cyber Crime Investigation team.

Evide said it engaged the services of cyber security experts as soon as it became aware of the issue and notified all relevant stakeholders including the Police Service of Northern Ireland.